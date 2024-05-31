Bobby Deol pens adorable birthday wish for wife Tania: Son, you complete me | Bollywood News





Actor Bobby Deol and his wife Tania Deol recently celebrated their wedding anniversary. On this occasion, the Animal actor shared a picture with his wife and wrote an adorable wish for her. Taking to his Instagram account, Bobby Deol posted a picture with her. He wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday my jaan, you complete me.” Read also | Bobby Deol considers himself a broad-minded person for never stopping his wife from working and says he didn't want to repeat dad Dharmendra's mistakes. In the photo, the couple looks stunning as they pose for the camera. Tania opted for a gray-hued co-ord ensemble while Bobby chose to wear an all-black outfit, which he paired with a leather jacket. Brother Sunny Deol dropped the heart emojis. Anurag Kashyap said, “Cute.” Preity Zinta also wished the stunning couple on their special occasion. “Happy anniversary Bob and @taniadeol… Lots of love always.” Twinkle Khanna also commented, “Happy birthday.” Bobby and Tania got married on May 30, 1996. The couple welcomed son Aryaman in 2001 and son Dharam in 2004. Read also | A fan asks Bobby Deol about his multiple marriages in Animal, the actor replies that Deols are very romantic: Humara dil bharta he nahi Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby has been on a roll ever since he was featured as an antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. In the coming months, he will be seen in several projects including Alia Bhatt's spy film. According to sources, he will be seen playing a villain in the upcoming untitled film starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. “The inclusion of Bobby Deol in the YRF spy universe is an incredible casting coup by Aditya Chopra! Bobby will turn into a cold-blooded menacing villain ready to destroy Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in this action spectacle that will blow away the audiences,” informed a trade source. Alia plays a female agent in the film, directed by YRF's indigenous director Shiv Rawail. This film also stars Sharvari, who teams up with Alia as a super agent on a mission. He will also be seen facing Suriya in Kanguva. Recently, the two attended the Prime Video event in Mumbai and congratulated each other. Bobby said: “Working with Suriya has always been a dream… He’s awesome. He's an incredible actor. Suriya also spoke about how Bobby added more power to the film with his acting skills. “In the film, we fought but the brotherhood was very strong between us. He helped us make the climax of the film bigger and bigger,” said Suriya. Moments Poster (Instagram/Bobby Deol) The official synopsis of the Tamil film read: “A story that spans 500 years, from the 1700s to 2023, is about a hero who must complete a mission left unfinished. » Siruthai Siva directed the film. Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu are also part of Kanguva. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/bobby-deol-pens-adorable-anniversary-wish-for-wife-tania-says-you-complete-9363182/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

