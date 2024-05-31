



15 hours ago Danny Fullbrook ,BBC News, Buckinghamshire Marlow Film Studios In a local poll, 1,730 residents of the parish voted against the building of Marlow Film Studios. A proposed film studio backed by Avatar and Titanic director James Cameron has been refused planning permission. Buckinghamshire Council has backed a recommendation from its planning officers that Marlow Film Studios' plans for Marlow's career be refused. At a meeting of the Strategic Sites Committee, concerns were raised that the site was an inappropriate development for green belt land and would have a significant impact on the local road network. Robert Laycock, managing director of Marlow Film Studios, said the company was considering next steps. He said: We are disappointed that the committee was unable to support this extraordinary proposal. “ He said the committee had highlighted the “significant social and economic benefits” the proposed studio would bring to Buckinghamshire. “This is one of the most significant investment opportunities for the future of Buckinghamshire and its people,” he said. “And we are now thinking about the next stages of development. Along with luminaries like James Cameron, Andy Serkis, Paul Greengrass, Richard Curtis, Jeremy Irons and a host of global figures supporting us, we are very humbled by the unprecedented level of local support in Buckinghamshire. “More than 5,200 people wrote letters of support, and well over 100 people showed up in person to today’s meeting to show councilors how much they care. In October, Buckinghamshire councilors postponed his decision on the studio so they could consider green belt and road issues, despite the site having been recommended for refusal by planning officers. Campaign groups such as Save Marlow's Green Belt had argued the site was unsuitable for development. The group has been contacted for comment. In a Marlow parish poll, 85% of those who voted opposed plans to build Marlow Film Studios on green belt land near the Buckinghamshire town. Marlow Film Studios During the meeting, Marlow Film Studios managing director Robert Laycock described the proposal as “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”. Getty Images Canadian filmmaker James Cameron supported the proposed studios Director Cameron, who also made Aliens, wrote a letter to Buckinghamshire Council saying how he was impressed by the studio's planswhich he says could serve as the basis for his company Lightstorm 3D and could also accommodate a training center. He told the council he hoped the studios would be the “next evolution of 3D storytelling.” James Bond director Sam Mendes, who is working on four Beatles biopics for 2025, wrote in a letter that the site could become “the UK's premier studio”. Learn more about Marlow Film Studios

