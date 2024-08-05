TikTok star goes viral after being kicked off ranch over her weight

Horseback riding can be a therapeutic experience for most people, but it can come with some limitations. After TikTok star Remi Bader was denied the opportunity to ride horses at a Montauk ranch, she took to social media to speak out against them.

Rémi Bader, the queen of TikTok





Remi Bader is one of TikTok's most popular users on the app, with over two million followers and nearly 74 million likes on her videos.

Not only is she a content creator, but also a plus-size model.

To have an influence

Given that Remi's videos typically get thousands, if not millions, of views on TikTok, she has a unique influence that many don't have. This would come in handy after his trip to a horse ranch.

Deep Hollow Ranch Tour

To treat herself, Remi went to Deep Hollow Ranch in Montauk, a town in upstate New York. She loves to ride horses and wanted to participate in the activity at the ranch.

She was refused

After arriving at the ranch, Remi was informed that she would not be allowed to ride any horses. She was in total disbelief after learning that her weight was the driving force behind this decision.

Riders have a weight limit

Deep Hollow Ranch has a strict rule that no person weighing more than 240 pounds is allowed to ride the horses. Rémi fell into this category and was therefore denied the opportunity to go horse riding.

Remi's response

Remi had already ridden horses at her current weight, so she didn't understand why there was a weight limit. “I have ridden horses before and never had this problem. Please put this on your signs in the future,” she wrote.

There was no warning

Although Remy was disappointed to be turned away, she felt the ranch hadn't handled the situation properly. She explained that there was nothing on their website or anywhere else online that mentioned this rule.

Call to the ranch

As Remi was devastated by the situation at the ranch, she made a TikTok video to express her frustrations. “A big thank you to Deep Hollow Ranch in Montauk for letting me go because I weigh over 240 pounds,” she wrote.

What was in the video

Remi wanted to make sure his followers got a good look at Deep Hollow Ranch. Not only did she write the name of the ranch along with the location, but she also taped off different parts of the ranch with guests and employees clearly in view.

A ranch hand responds

After Remi's video started trending on TikTok, the son of the owners of Deep Hollow Ranch made a video in response. Broudy Keogh tried to deal with the situation in his own way, but people were quick to call him to order.

Broudy responds to Remi's comment

In a previous video, Remi wrote: “I don't really need opinions on this. It's the lack of publicity and the mishandling of the issue. That was my experience, not yours.” Broudy thought he had the perfect answer.

Broudy's Cruel Words

Broudy went ahead and highlighted Remi's comment in his response video. Then he stood next to some horses and said, “When you're not fat…you can ride horses at Deep Hollow Ranch.”

Remi would not allow bullying

Rémi couldn't understand how someone could react to his situation with such disrespect. She spliced ​​her video with a new video of her own creation, in which she wrote: “Imagine this is Deep Hollow Ranch’s response to your experience.”

Deep Hollow Ranch was in deep trouble

After making a duet video on TikTok with Broudy, Remi's supporters tried to console her in the comments. “It took this guy three seconds to ruin his family’s business,” TikTok user the_lindsay_love said.

More and more Remi supporters flocked to

People were ready to defend Remi after the owners' son was abominably rude to her. “Are we ready to let go of these one-star Yelp reviews, ladies?” one user asked. “I am truly speechless at this cruelty! This is absolutely unacceptable in every way,” another TikTok user said.

Former employee comes forward

A former Deep Hollow Ranch employee saw the videos on Remi's account and shared his experience. “They deal [their] “The customers are absolute scum,” the viewer said. Remi and his followers wouldn’t let the ranch get away with this.

It's time to limit the damage

Remi's story had exploded online, so Deep Hollow Ranch turned to Facebook to try to limit the damage. Their half-hearted apology said it was a “teenage employee” who “posted a response that in no way represents or aligns with the views of the ranch owners.”

The ranch is called

People were quick to point out that Deep Hollow Ranch forgot to mention in its apology that Broudy was not a teenage employee, but the son of the owners. Commenters wrote that Broudy should be fired and take responsibility for his negligent actions.

Was the weight rule misogynistic?

As more people became aware of the ranch's weight limit, it was no longer clear whether it applied to all genders. Some wonder if this standard applies to men who weigh more than 240 pounds.