This is what all the adult Harry Potter stars looked like when they were younger

We've seen Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint grow up before our eyes, but what about the show's adult stars? Harry Potter series? What were they like before becoming teachers and principals?

Keep reading to see what your favorite Hogwarts teachers were like before Hogwarts even existed. THE Harry Potter The series is full of fantastic British actors who have built entire careers before ever wielding a wand or riding a broom.

Alan Rickman





This is a photo of Professor Snape himself, this is Alan Rickman in a 1978 production. Romeo and Juliet. Rickman plays Tybalt, Juliette's angry cousin. With a voice like his, it's hard not to be considered a villain.

Snape was something of a villain, but the character gave Rickman the chance to show his softer side. Snape's story will always be one of my favorites in the Harry Potter series.

David Thewlis

David Thewlis has quickly become one of my favorite actors. From his time as Professor Remus Lupine in Harry Potter to his work on Fargo at his last dubbing concert in Big mouththis guy has range. Thewlis began his professional acting career in 1987.

Julie Walters

Well yes, she's the beautiful Mrs. Weasley long before she had seven redheaded children. Julie Walters first came to prominence playing the title role in Educate Rita. She has won numerous acting awards and recently played Rosie in Mama Mia! Here we go again.

Emma Thompson

We are truly not worthy of the great Emma Thompson. She was almost unrecognizable as Professor Sybil Trelawney in the film. Harry Potter series. Thompson has been active in the acting community since 1982. Here's a photo of her on the set of the BBC television adaptation of Olivia Manning's novels. Fortunes of War in 1987.

Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman played Sirius Black in the Harry Potter movies. It seems that every British actor has been able to play a role in the Harry Potter universe. This man is a powerful actor and he has always been able to completely disappear into a character. It was his job in Sid and Nancy it really put him on the map.

Maggie Smith

Yes, this is the one and only Dame Maggie Smith. You probably know her best as Professor McGonagall in Harry Potter, or as Lady Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham on Downton Abbey. Maggie Smith began acting in 1956 and is currently working on a Downton Abbey movie.

Ian Hart

Ian Hart played the stuttering Professor Quirrell in the first Harry Potter movie. He also provided the voice for the CGI version of Voldemort affixed to the back of his head. Hart also played John Lennon in three different productions, and he played Sir Arthur Conan Doyle in the film In search of Neverland.

Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter began acting in 1983. She began her film career by playing the title role in Lady Jeanne, and playing Lucy Honeychurch in A room with a view. She was absolutely terrifying as Bellatrix LeStrange in Harry Potter movies. This lady can really do anything.

Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes looks stunning in this photo, but he looks pretty horrible when he's in full Voldemort makeup. That's right, it's the Dark Lord himself. Ralph Fiennes has had an incredible acting career, and it doesn't look like he's slowing down anytime soon.

Robbie Coltrane

He's a young Robbie Coltrane. He started acting in 1979. You probably know him best as Rubeus Hagrid, Hogwarts groundskeeper and professor of Care of Magical Creatures. He looks really different without his long hair and giant beard. Coltrane is currently hosting a true crime series titled, Critical evidence from Robbie Coltrane.

David Bradley

David Bradley began acting in 1971. He is now almost seventy years old, but he performed extensively on television when he was younger. He played Argus Filch in all Harry Potter films, and he played Walder Frey in the HBO series Game of Thrones.

Imelda Staunton

Imelda Staunton was a stage actress who performed in musicals before becoming Professor Dolores Umbridge in The Final Four. Harry Potter movies. She looks much sweeter in this photo than in the movies. Many people dislike Professor Umbridge as a character more than they like Lord Voldemort.

Warwick Davis

Warwick Davis played Ewock Wicket in Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the JediProfessor Son Flitwick at Harry Potter series, and Griphook in the Harry Potter series. that's two Harry Potter characters for a brilliant actor. I didn't know Flitwick and Griphook were played by the same person.

Richard Harris

Richard Harris played Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone And Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Unfortunately, he died before he could reprise his role as Dumbledore in the remaining six films. Her very first starring role was in Sports life in 1963.

Michel Gambon

After the death of Richard Harris, Michael Gambon took over the role of Albus Dumbledore. His performance was different from Harris' and at first fans had a hard time adjusting to it. Jude Law plays young Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts films, and many fans think Jude Law looks a lot like a young Michael Gambon.

Kenneth Branagh

Kenneth Branagh played Gilderoy Lockhart in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. If you studied Hamlet In high school, you probably saw him playing the main character while you tried not to get caught texting in class. Harry Potter just wouldn't be an iconic British classic without Kenneth Branagh.

Brendan Gleeson

Brendan Gleeson had supporting roles in Braveheart, Lake Placid, Mission Impossible 2, And New York gangs before playing Professor Alastor Moody in Harry Potter Movies. In fact, he played Barty Crouch Jr. disguised as Alastor Moody in the fourth film. Brendan's son Domhnall Gleeson plays Bill Weasley in the Harry Potter movies.

John Cleese

John Cleese is best known for co-founding Monty Python and playing in all Monty Python movies. He played Nearly Headless Nick in the Harry Potter films, and he voiced Fiona's father in the last three Shrek movies. This man is a verifiable legend.

Fiona Shaw

Fiona Shaw has starred in many successful films including My left foot And Anna Karenina. She plays Harry's Aunt Petunia in all eight episodes. Harry Potter movies. Most recently, Fiona played a supporting role in the Emmy-nominated television series, Kill Eve.