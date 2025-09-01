Entertainment
Vintage photos of Hollywood icons disguised for the holidays
As it is the most magical period of the year, it is logical that Hollywood plays during the disguised decades, has been released and celebrated the holiday season with a little style.
Photos of Little Liza Minelli eating Christmas candies at the Gamis Pack to make Santa Claus costumes, here are vintage photos and an interior preview of how Hollywood icons celebrated the holidays.
Bette Davis
In the 1930s, actress Bette Davis embodied the man in red suit, wearing a beautiful hats of Santa Claus and a cape, with a soft white filling.
To complete his look, Davis posed inside a giant crown. She looks very excited by the holiday season!
Gina Lollobrigida
Actress Gina Lollobrigida looked as dazzling as the Christmas tree she was standing in front of the holidays in 1961.
Wearing a sequined strapless dress, Lollobrigida was undoubtedly the city's speech.
Ava Gardner
Golden Age of Hollywood Actress Ava Gardner is one of the most emblematic faces to adorn the silver screen.
Here, it is in front of the fireplace, doll in a green dress on the shoulder with Christmas tree details – the perfect vacation outfit!
Elizabeth Taylor
The golden actress of the golden age, Elizabeth Taylor, made some Christmas campaigns in the 1950s.
Of course, the icon is beautiful both in the causal and more formal outfit in which it was conducted.
Rogers ginger
Golden Age of Hollywood and the awarded actress of the Oscars, Ginger Rogers, dressed to impress during Christmas 1932.
Make it be an evening dress or a long fur coat; Rogers had style!
Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall
The day before Christmas Eve in 1951, the actors and husbands and wife of real life Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall posed in front of their solid Christmas tree with their young son, Stephen.
The whole family seems to be in the holiday spirit!
Audrey Hepburn
To celebrate the name of the best film star of 1953 by Daily movieActress Audrey Hepburn has entered the holiday spirit!
Here, she is seen with Santa Claus in New York during a Heart Thrift House charity event for the benefit of the New York Heart Association.
Jean Harlow
A week before Christmas, actress Jean Harlow was captured behind the scenes with her Reckless Co-stars. The year was 1934.
Here, Harlow and his male co-stars are seen to eat toast, of all things!
Rita Aarons
Rita Aarons, the wife of photographer Slim Aarons, has one of the most emblematic Christmas photos on the internet. Taken in 1954, the image shows Rita in a swimming pool with a Christmas tree anchored in the center.
She and her children collected water ornaments. According to Rita's daughter, Mary, her mother was not happy during the shooting because the pool was very cold and dirty!
LENA HORNE
Actress and dancer Lena Horne looks brilliant and joyful on this holiday photo. It might have something to do with the fact that it was on board the America SS And I just saw New York horizon after weeks at sea.
The year was 1947 and Horne returned home to Albany, New York, to spend the holidays with her family.
Claudette Colbert
The awarded actress of the Oscars, Claudette Colbert, exchanged her red carpet outfit for something a little warmer and snowy for Christmas in 1948.
Here, she is seen preparing to hit the tracks at Sun Valley, Idaho.
Jackie Robinson
Christmas is the time to give, as the former player of the Major Baseball League Jackie Robinson and her son, Jackie Jr.
In 1950, Robinson and his son went to the Guardia airport in New York to send gifts to the Caribbean children.
Carmen Miranda
“The Brazilian bomb” Carmen Miranda was invited to CBS to record music for their Christmas radio program in 1944.
During her session, Miranda made a smile that undoubtedly lit the room.
Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davsis Jr. and Dean Martin
The members of Brat Pack, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin, all laugh while wearing Santa's costumes, with bells, film Robin and the 7 caps.
The question is whether they have requested authorization to carry the costumes or “borrowed” in the locker room.
Marilyn Monroe
Here, Joe Dimaggio, Marilyn Monroe, General William Dean and Bob Hope were photographed while laughing during Hope's holidays at his home.
The party was for the general who left abroad during the holidays.
Ingrid Bergman
During a Christmas party at her home in 1952, actress Ingrid Bergman invited the “light queen” to attend.
The actress, Queen and Bergman's son Robertino all posed in front of the magnificent tree of the star.
Anne Jeffreys
Television actress Anne Jeffreys posed with her husband, Robert Sterling, under a Gui de Gui in 1954!
That same year, the Topper The actress and Sterling exchanged gifts with the actor Leo G. Carroll.
Lana Turner
Actress Lana Turner really knew how to dazzle during the holiday season!
In 1955, Turner wore this beautiful white dress while posing in front of a Christmas tree draped with sparkling garlands.
Liza Minnelli
It could be difficult to see, but this little girl is Liza Minneli, around 1948!
Here, the future actress is seen by taking advantage of some holiday candies at the Children's Christmas party by actor Edgar Bergen.
Janet Leigh
The legend of the queen of cries Janet Leigh dazzled during the holiday season in 1955.
Dressed in a superb red dress with a cap sleeves, the actress is seen hanging with the bell, preparing for Christmas Day.
Sophia Loren
Italian actress Sophia Loren has a very informal and relaxed outfit while preparing at home for Christmas.
Here, she sets up her set of Nativity, something that almost looks by hand.
Kim Novak
Vertigo Actress Kim Novak looks like an angel who should be placed on the top of the Christmas tree she decorated with golden pearls!
This photo was taken during the holidays in 1956.
Annette Funicello
Mouseketeer Original Annette Funriclo was grouped at Christmas 1965. Here, she is seen in a magnificent red velvet coat with fur garnish.
She even has a white fur coat with a nice holiday bow to keep her hands warm!
Debbie Reynolds
Leave the actress Debbie Reynolds to give up the Christmas dress or the typical holidays for a prize ceremony and go to Santa Claus in its own right!
In 1969, Reynolds attended the Golden Apple Awards in this incredible costume.
Aretha Franklin
The emblematic soul singer Aretha Franklin was joined by her family in 1978 to attend the Hollywood Christmas show.
Franklin's family included her husband, Glynn Turman, and their three children.
Anne Gwynne
Actress Anne Gwynne adopted a different approach to the traditional Santa Claus costume.
Dressed in a short-sided mini-robe, Gwynne is seen crossing a snowy roof, lugging a large bag of toys on his shoulder.
Mary Martin 1940
Actress Mary Martin abandoned her Peter Pan Tients for a more traditional look at Christmas 1940!
The actress wore a mini Santa dress, with a hat and a large bag of toys at her side.
Pamper
Leave it to dear to bring its roller skating for children while wearing leather pants and a matching jacket!
In 1979, the emblematic singer and actress brought her son, Chaz, roller skating with Santa Claus.
Dorothy Granger
Dorothy Granger entered the holiday spirit in 1930, posing in a giant Christmas crown made of holly with a label, saying: “Merry X-Mas”.
The actress was known for her roles in short comedy sketches.
Claudette Colbert
Actress Claudette Colbert posed alongside a large portrait of her in the middle of Los Angeles, California, on Vine Sreet, during the shopping season of Santa Claus.
The fact is that it did not only admire the portrait; She signed it!
