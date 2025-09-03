A woman learns that her 19 -year -old husband betrays her and takes revenge in an Ingenius way

Revenge is a dish that is best served cold!

When a woman discovered that her 19 -year -old husband had an affair with her 25 -year -old friend, she decided to take revenge on an intelligent message involving her old wedding dress.

History of a woman's revenge





The epic story of Karen Dineen's revenge when she discovered that her husband tried her is both hilarious and inspiring.

And it all started when she started to suspect that her husband had an affair.

They had a perfect life

Karen and her husband Terry seemed to have a life of fairytale on the surface. The couple got married for 19 years and even shared two children together. Then things took a dark turn.

Her husband's behavior has changed

Karen began to notice some warning panels in the way her husband's behavior had changed. He started to come home from work, to dress in beautiful clothes, then to leave, saying that he had to go back to work. He worked the construction and Karen did not think there would be a good reason for him to dress.

He made a sly change

Then Karen noticed that her husband had changed her password, which he had not done all the time that she was married to him. She was already suspicious when Christmas rolled.

His guilty awareness

Karen said the present he bought him hung him on what he felt guilty for something. “This Christmas, he bought me a diamond ring of 700 which had just a guilt written everywhere,” she said.

His sneaky plan

When she checked the receipt, she saw that he had also bought two bottles of her perfume, although he only gave one. “What he thought was, he both bought opium, so when he arrives, feeling, it's my perfume.”

Then everything changed

Although these things have all raised suspicion for Karen, it was something he told him during the new year that sparked him. “Around Valentine's Day, I remember that he had said something like:” I don't know what I want to do with the rest of my life “, so I said, I thought I was part? He said, you are, but I don't know what I want to do; just give me time.”

Everything has changed

“I make a brilliant friend but a terrible enemy, and he was making an enemy of me,” she said. Karen put himself at the beginning of his plan, which consisted in bringing together some of her husband's articles and selling them.

She was just starting

“I thought: 'you can have all the [expletive] The time you love, guy, then I started making plans. I started to get rid of things, to sell things, “she said. But she knew that if she wanted to take a bigger step, she would need proof.

She got her password

One morning, Karen said that “he woke me up by moving to take his phone, and something in my head said:” With his mouth closed, eyes and ears open. “” “I just looked up and saw him put four of the same number in his phone, so I thought, well, now we have the bunch number.”

She waited for her time

Karen saw his opportunity to use the new password one night when Terry was in the shower. “One night was as if my body was possessed, I took a break on TV and heard it in the shower. I went to the car, I started and I left the door open.”

She saw texts on her chick side

Karen said that the texts contained messages like “I can't believe last night, it was wonderful”, “Yeah, we compensated not to see ourselves” and “do not give him any ammunition.” They even had animal names for each other, like “Huggy Bear”.

The side chick was not a stranger

To worsen things, the other woman was someone that Karen knew her friend Carol. Karen had known Carol longer than she had known her Terry. They had been friends for 25 years.

A deep betrayal

Carol had even been at the wedding of Karen and Terry. Terry became friends with Carol's husband later, and the two couples were close friends. Even the respective children of the couples had become friends with each other.

Everyone had known

Karen described it as a betrayal, not only of Carol and Terry, but other people who had known him. “It was the betrayal of a husband and a friend. Neighbors and friends knew it and never told me,” she said.

Karen felt humiliated

“You can't imagine how [expletive] The humulation is that all these people know that it happens and not tell you anything, “she said. She was angry but knew she had to be equal.

Karen revealed that she knew the truth

Although Karen told Terry that she knew her business, he insisted to deny everything until she reveals that she had seen the SMS on her phone. It was then that she had the idea of ​​taking revenge.

Don't get angry, don't even be

Karen explained that she had said, wait for him to show his real colors. [Carol] has no idea what she let in. “” “The grass is always greener on the other side.

It hit her during cleaning

While Terry was leaving the house, Karen was cleaning the rest of her things when she had the idea. “I saw my wedding dress when I make my luggage at home and I thought:” She can[expletive] have this. '”

She put her plan in motion

Karen packed the dress and then left for his car. She arrived at Carol and installed her wedding dress on a stand outside the front door, as well as a note.

The note was brutal

The note that Karen left with her dress has absolutely pulled any punch. “Hey Carol, I know you like used goods, so I thought you could love the dress I wore when I married your boyfriend. Love, Karen XX.”

Karen radiated

“Leaving a wedding dress and putting this note through the door, I knew there was nothing that they could do,” said Karen. “I was shaking like a child at Christmas with excitement.

Her husband did not find her so funny

When asked for her revenge later, Terry was quoted saying: “Ask [Karen] What she was liked to live, then you might have a real story about the reasons why people deceive her. “” He seems that he didn't think it was so funny!

Her husband says “get a life”

“When you end up going to contact, tell him to go and make a living,” said Terry. “How many people have business every day of their lives? People have business every day.”

But Karen is not ashamed

Karen does not feel at all bad or guilty of his actions and has the impression that Carol and Terry brought him. “I have nothing to hide. This bird was one of my friends for 25 years. I was with it for 19 years,” she said.

He had not been honest

Karen said he should have broken things up with her before cheating. “He never said,” Karen, I don't love you; I don't want to be with you anymore. “It would have been good,” she said. “It would have been a shock, but not as much as that.”

He lost his respect

“If he had come to see me and told me that I no longer love you, and that I don't want to be with you, I would have had a little more respect for him,” she said. “But the way he did it, with the lies and sneak it. He would be sitting in the front hall with me, looking at text messages on his phone.”

Karen says they are “vile”

“They were my friends, and when I met Terry, Carol's husband became a friend with him. It's vile,” Karen said about the situation. Karen said she had immediately cut contact with the two and even changed her number.

Carol and Terry are always together

It's been four years since this situation has dropped, but as far as Karen is concerned, they are still together. “I think they are still together now. He will slowly eliminate him.”