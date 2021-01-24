Sundance enters uncharted waters in unique Oscars season





LaKeith Stanfield, foreground, and Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from the upcoming movie “Judas and the Dark Messiah”.

Image Credit: Warner Bros Pictures

In normal years, the Sundance Film Festival kicks off at the end of January and Hollywood awards season is already in full swing. Producers, stars and journalists meet in the spectacular mountains of Utah to exchange last-minute Oscar tips and get a first glimpse of next year’s batch of nominees. This year, because of the pandemic, everything has been turned upside down. The Sundance indie film extravaganza, starting January 28, will largely take place online. And with the Oscars postponed to their final date on April 25, several big contenders have yet to be released or even selected for review, meaning Sundance could play a disproportionate role in the awards conversation. It certainly became clear that oh, this is new, was going to be in the awards window, said Tabitha Jackson, head of the Sundance Festival. Warner Bros. set a world premiere at Sundance for its hugely popular Judas and the Black Messiah, with Daniel Kaluuyas as young and tragic Black Panther frontman Fred Hampton hotly called for recognition. Others who might claim are the wilderness drama Land the first director of House of Cards star Robin Wright and the period romance The World to Come, produced by and co-starring Casey Affleck. In one sense, it’s a short trail (towards the Oscars), but in the other, there’s always some uncertainty about what 2021 will look like for movie releases, Jackson said last month. So I’ll be interested to see how people choose to use this window. Feel the heat The world to come

Image Credit: Sundance

Even beyond Sundance, independent films look set for a historic year at various delayed awards, including the Golden Globes, which would normally have taken place now, but haven’t even announced any nominations yet. With the majority of US theaters closed by the coronavirus, studios have repeatedly pushed back the releases of their biggest and most expensive films. Alleged big-budget Oscar favorites including Dune missed the awards window, while this week’s latest pandemic domino effect saw the James Bond film No Time To Die and the Sony comic book spin-off Morbius push back their exits. In fact, with several major 2020 film festivals phased out or scaled back, bizarrely, this year’s Sundance hits could end up facing trailblazers who debuted at the same festival for at least a year. These include Anthony Hopkins’ heartbreaking dementia drama The Father and #MeToo revenge thriller Promising Young Woman starring Carey Mulligan. Minari, a Korean-American family portrait hoping to emulate last year’s best film, Parasite, and the Boys State and Time documentaries are also part of the mix from the previous Sundance. Many films that are now feeling the heat of cultural conversation began their life at Sundance last year, Jackson said. Snow boots for slippers Robert Redford is the founder of the Sundance Film Festival

Image Credit: AFP

For now, Sundance organizers are urging Hollywood to stay home and watch virtual premieres and Q&A on their laptops. Industry networking events will see avatars of filmmakers and artists roam and mingle with audiences in chat rooms and virtual reality theaters. Some drive-ins and arthouse venues will host real-world screenings and lectures, in specific areas of the United States where local conditions permit. But plans to host Sundance events at venues in Park City and near Los Angeles had to be scrapped after Utah and southern California suffered some of the world’s most severe winter Covid spikes. country. Instead, attendees can swap your snow boots for slippers and just experience the festival and see more movies than you normally could have done on the mountain, Jackson said. Among the 72 feature films of the festival co-founded by Robert Redford are other highlights of Nicolas Cages, the supernatural action-horror Prisoners of the Ghostland and the cult musical biopic The Sparks Brothers by Edgar Wright. Ridley Scott and Kevin Macdonald will unveil Life in a Day 2020, a follow-up to their 2011 documentary using thousands of videos shot and submitted by members of the public in a single day in July to paint a holistic picture of life on our planet. Sundance runs through February 3.

