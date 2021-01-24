Mira Furlan actor Danielle Rousseau of Lost dies at 65





Babylon 5 and Lost actress Mira Furlan is remembered and celebrated by her family and friends after her passing at the age of 65.

Actress Mira Furlan science fiction drama Babylon 5 and LostScientist Danielle Rousseau dies at the age of 65. Furlan was in 111 episodes of Babylon 5 and won two Sci-Fi Universe Awards for Best Supporting Actress for her work on the series. She also played her role on ABC Lostfrom 2004 to its final in 2010. Furlan has had a long and extensive career, roles in the Palme d’Or winning film When my father was away on business to express Silver Sable in Spider-Man: The Animated Series. Furlan was born in 1955 in the former Yugoslavia where she became a leading theater, film and television actress. She immigrated to the United States in 1991 with her husband, Goran Gajic, just before landing her role as Minbari Satai Delenn’s ambassador in Babylon 5from 1994 to 1998. When Furlan emigrated to the United States, Croatia was entering its war of independence with Yugoslavia, disintegrating its borders and the Yugoslav federation. Furlan received death threats early in his career for crossing borders with a theater group, which Babylon5 creator J. Michael Straczynski recalls chatting with Furlan when they first met for the show. He remembers Furlan brushing aside the threats saying: “What’s the worst that could have happened? Yes, they could have killed me. So what? Art should not have borders.“Straczynski immediately admired Furlan as someone who”fought endlessly for his art.“ Related: Lost: Everything That Changed From The Original Plan Furlan passed away on Wednesday January 2, at the age of 65. His Twitter account announced his death. His manager, Chris Roe, also confirmed to the BBC that she “passed away peacefully at her home in Los Angeles, surrounded by her family.Roe attributed her death to complications from the West Nile virus. Several of her family and colleagues have commented on her death, saying they know her health has been in decline for some time. Straczynski provided a very personal memorial message for Mira on Twitter with the comment: “It is a night of great sadness, because our friend and comrade had taken the road where we cannot join her. But like everything, we’ll catch up with her in time, and I believe she’ll have a lot of stories to tell us, and a lot of new roles to share with the universe. “ additionally,Lost Creator Damon lindelof also took to Instagram to share fond memories and praise from the beloved actress. Lindelof said: “Danielle Rousseau settles in the light. Rest in peace, Mira … we are deeply grateful for all you have done to protect the island.“ It is a night of great sadness, because our friend and comrade had taken the road where we cannot reach her. But as with all things, we’ll catch up with her in time, and I believe she will have many stories to tell us and many new roles to share with the universe. pic.twitter.com/HyQlqyC19v – J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) January 22, 2021 It is clear that Furlan’s involvement in Babylon 5 and Lost, among other movies and TV shows, was not just work, but a crucial part of who she was and how she wants her to be remembered. As Furlan worked on her autobiography after her death, she wrote: “I watch the stars. It’s a clear night and the Milky Way seems so close. This is where I’ll be going soon. In her final statement on Twitter, she also connected her last moments to a line from herBabylon 5 character indicating, “we are all stars“Many people remember Furlan fondly and her husband and son survive. RIP Mira Furlan: September 7, 1955 – January 20, 2021 Source:Mira Furlan, BBC Jurassic Park characters keep making the same stupid mistake

