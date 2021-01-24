15 ultra-glamorous archive photos of Hollywood Tippi Hedren





Earlier this week, Tippi Hedren (née Nathalie Kay) celebrated her 91st birthday. Dakota Johnson’s grandmother, and mother of Melanie Griffith, has starred in some of Hollywood’s biggest movies throughout her successful career. First spotted by director Alfred Hitchcock in a TV commercial for a health drink, Hedren went on to take lead roles in some of his most notable films, including The birds and Marnie. Johnson, of course, couldn’t let the major milestone go unnoticed. Taking to Instagram, she shared an Old Hollywood photo feed of her Mor Mor. In the 1950s, Hedren worked as a successful model under the famous Ford agency in New York. In the 60s, Hedren was the toast of the film world, often dressed in stunning dresses by renowned costume designer Edith Head. But, after refusing Hitchcocks’ advances (she openly said she was sexually harassed by him), he allegedly tried to ruin his career. I said I wanted to get out of my contract, she already told the Financial Times. He said: You can’t. You have a dependent daughter and your parents are getting old. I said: No one would want me to be in this situation, I want to get out. And he said: I will ruin your career. I said do what you got to do, said Hedren. And it ruined my career. He kept me under contract, paid me to do nothing for almost two years. Fortunately, Hedren continued to make other films. After making films in Africa in 1969, she established her own safari-style sanctuary at her Los Angeles home, saving several big cats once used in the entertainment industry. A fervent animal rights activist, in 1983 she created a non-profit organization, the Roar Foundation. In 1994, wearing her leopard jumpsuit (she still has it and she still wears it). © Jeff Kravitz Below, Vogue looks back on her glamorous life in pictures.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos