Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal to tie the wedding knot today, here’s everything you want to know





Marriage Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal: The Mehandi ceremony of the couple very in love would have taken place on Friday, in the presence of their close relatives and friends.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Office: Bollywood chocolatier Varun Dhawan is set to tie the wedding knot today with his longtime girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal in Mumbai. The couple decided to keep the affair low-key with only family members and close friends in attendance. The very loving couple’s Mehandi ceremony would have taken place on Friday, in the presence of their relatives and friends. Celebrity artist Mehendi Veena Nagda was also present at the ceremonial ceremony of Varun and Natasha Mehendi. It is reported that the couple had their Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies after their bachelor party, which took place on Friday. Varun even got clicked with his gang and he looked dapper in the pre-wedding ritual look. Where will the wedding take place? Varun and Natasha have chosen a beautiful beachfront property for their wedding. Family members and friends also moved to Alibaug for the couple’s wedding ritual. The couple will get married at the luxurious The Mansion House. Who will all attend Varun-Natasha’s wedding? It is reported that Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez and Shraddha Kapoor are expected to attend Varun-Natasha’s wedding. What is the no-phone policy at Varun-Natasha’s wedding? Varun Dhawan and Natasha have established certain rules for their marriage and it is reported that there is a strict no-phone policy at the wedding. However, the couple are expected to take formal photos so that any leaked photos from their wedding don’t go viral on social media. Varun and Natasha’s wedding outfits According to reports, the couple will be wearing an outfit designed by Manish Malhotra. Recently, photos of Natasha’s lehenga were being toured the internet as they were being shot as the shadi gang took the entire keychain inside the hotel. Varun and Natasha have known each other for a very long time. They were at school together and they fell in love when the duo went to a music concert together. The couple have always kept their relationship low-key. It was in 2019, Varun shared a photo of himself with his girlfriend on her birthday. Speaking of Varun, he was last seen in the movie ‘Coolie No.1’, starring Sara Ali Khan. He will soon be seen in the movie “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” in which he will share the screen with Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor. Posted by:

Deeksha Sharma







