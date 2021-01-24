Connect with us

What the acclaimed singer has to say about the Bollywood cover of her hit Bibi Sanam

From the moment my cousin Haniya and I released our version of Bibi Sanam | sure Coke studio, it resonated with people from Kabul to Kolkata and beyond, becoming one of our most beloved and famous acts. Its success spawned many more releases on YouTube and it was a pleasure to see and hear people all over the world engage with the song with so much love.

Over time, many classic versions have been downloaded. In 2013, inspired by Ustaad Shamsuddin Masrurs’ rendition of the song in the 1960s, I recorded an entirely new version of Bibi Sanam | with my group SANDARAA based in Brooklyn. Unsurprisingly, this version has become a crowd pleaser on SANDARAA tours, even for a predominantly Western audience in North America.

Zeb and Haniya perform Bibi Sanam on Coke Studio.

Two days ago I came across a recently downloaded Bibi Sanam | video from a Bollywood film. The movie was finished a few years ago, but I hadn’t heard of or seen it. I couldn’t wait to see what place had been given to this magnificent folk classic by the multi-billion dollar industry that we all follow and in which we all participate so actively. The names attached to the project increased my enthusiasm. Usha Uthup, whose beautiful mind and beautiful voice have inspired me since childhood, and Richa Chadha, an actor whom I respect as someone who has opposed the objectification of women on the big screen.

When I finally heard the song, I was confused, disappointed by its reimagining. I couldn’t find the spirit of Richas or the voice of Ushas in the song, nor the soul of Qandahar, Tajqurghan, Kabul jaan or Sisstaan ​​in all the places the song referred to.

Instead, the song was forcibly placed in a location it was never intended for. I have to admit I was deeply disturbed to see a cover of our loving tribute / performance juxtaposed with the general activities of an unforgettable Bollywood song. What was infused into Sistaan’s innocence, freshness, and sweetness was unwanted aggressive sexuality. Sadly, he felt that perhaps for the first time that a version had compromised the beauty of an ancient poetic, musical and spiritual tradition.

Bibi Sanam, Sandaraa.

My first memory of Bibi Sanam | takes me back to playing pakrhan pakrhai in the dark just behind the colorful shamiana at a family wedding in Peshawar. I hate the turtleneck that I’m forced to wear under my blingy gharara and, generally apathetic to wedding rituals and customs, I decide to play with the children I just met. My mother calls me. I hear it, but I still refuse to end this exciting moment.

As soon as Bibi Sanam | plays, its hypnotic quality sends me into a deep reverie where I stop in my tracks, and suddenly from the darkness of the little alley between the shamiana and the wall, I run towards the group, to find the familiar smiling face by famous Afghan singer Ustad Shahwali.

He sits on a stage, wearing his signature cap and a large pure wool shawl. He looks majestic, and I instantly fall in love with that sound and the world that half-familiar lyrics conjure up. Who is not enchanted by the tales of sweet anar from Sistaan?

In the early 2000s, my cousin Haniya and I expressed our homesickness at the University of Massachusetts singing for friends and recording music together on now-turned off office mics.

Soon we started to write original material and a few years after we graduated Zeb and Haniya became a band.

Chup, Zeb and Haniya,

We continued to test our originals with friends and family, but Dari and Turkish songs would always find their way into our repertoire. When Bibi Sanam | became a contender for Coke Studio ten years ago, we decided to approach it in a way where the song maintained its original ecstatic feel while also carrying the Zeb and Haniya signature. Our producer, Mr Rohail Hyatt, stood by our side and encouraged us to bring some freshness to the arrangements. Streaming Dari songs to one of the biggest platforms in the country was a risk that many considered insane for a newbie couple. We really weren’t sure if it was the right choice in the market, but we took the risk because the songs were ours. And we have been duly rewarded.

The latest Bollywood version of spinning women dancing around poles raises a stream of uncomfortable questions for me. As artists and art producers, we cannot imagine ourselves separated or disconnected from our own artistic product. So what is the value of musical heritage for artists in the South Asian music market today?

Songs have trips. They will make many unexpected stops on their route. Each resting place nourishes the artist and each performance advances the song on its path. Is the item’s song just another pit stop or does it end the trip?

We need the marketing and corporate sector to disseminate our work. But has a vested interest and the need to meet a benchmark air has calcified the mold to such an extent that even the radiation from a powerhouse like Usha Uthup seems attenuated.

Over the past 12 months we have seen social movements promoting inclusion and equality, we have participated virtually and have created real global social impact. Social media are an opportunity for authentic and demanding collaborations. In the context of this hyper-connected environment, I have to ask myself, do we as artists and content creators make lazy and uninformed artistic choices?

Because when you sing a song in a new language, you gain an intimacy not only with the music, but also with its people, as you access its stories and stories. You then imbue it with your own stories and culture so well done, it’s always a process of inclusion. This is especially true for rich spiritual soundscapes. Is it too much to hope that this can lead to an evolution beyond the article number?

When a dominant cultural machine imposes its reckless vulgarity on lesser-known spiritual traditions, it can undermine a culture and ultimately reform and distort an identity from the sacred to the secular.

Bibi Sanam | has always had a bewitching quality, a magic maintained for centuries, by artists and the public, in connection with their memory, their experience and their personal history. For me, the Bollywood version does a disservice to the meaning of the songs and the culture they come from.

Roshe, Zeb Bangash,

