The characters I refuse to believe are played by the same actors





So, earlier this week, TikTok users started reporting which characters they really can’t believe they’re played by the same actor. @lindseynielson / tiktok.com

Several points were raised. And in the spirit of this new trend, here are 27 other characters that I too refuse to believe are actually played by the same actor: 1. Kate McCallister from Alone at home and Moira Rose from Schitt Creek 20th Century Fox / Pop TV

2. Molly Weasley from Harry potter series and Rosie Mulligan from Mamma Mia! Warner Bros. / Universal Pictures

Both played by: Julie walters 3. Poe Dameron from Star wars series and Apocalypse of X-Men: Apocalypse Walt Disney Pictures / Everett Collection / 20th Century Fox

4. Troy Bolton from High school music and Ted Bundy from

Extremely wicked, terribly evil and vile Walt Disney Pictures / Everett Collection / Netflix

Both played by: Zac Efron 5. Lando Calrissian from Solo: A Star Wars Story and Teddy Perkins from Atlanta Walt Disney Pictures / Everett Collection / FX

Both played by: Donald glover 6. Garrett Reynolds of Pretty little Liars and Paolo Valisari from Lizzie McGuire movie Freeform / Walt Disney Pictures / Everett Collection

seven. Danny Zuko from Fat and Edna Turnblad from Hair spray Paramount / Everett Collection / New Line Cinema / Everett Collection

8. Wolverine from X Men series and PT Barnum of The greatest showman 20th century / Everett Collection

Both played by: Hugh jackman 9. April Kepner from Grey’s Anatomy and Suzy Pepper from Joy ABC / Fox

Both played by: Sarah drew ten. Gus from Psych and Sam from Holes USA / Walt Disney Pictures

11. Jessica Day from New girl and Jovie from Elf Fox / Everett Collection / New Line Cinema / Everett Collection

12. Maz du Star wars series and red of We Walt Disney Studios / Universal / Everett Collection

Both played by: Lupita Nyong’o 13. Inigo Montoya from The princess to marry and Jason Gideon from Criminal minds 20th Century Fox / Everett Collection / CBS / Everett Collection

14. Gamora from guardians of the galaxy and Neytiri from Avatar Walt Disney Pictures / Everett Collection / 20th Century Fox / Everett Collection

Both played by: Zoe saldana 15. Patrick Verona from 10 things I hate about you and the Joker of The black Knight Photos from Buena Vista / Everett Collection / Warner Bros. / Everett Collection

Both played by: Ledger Heath 16. Brixton Lore from Hobbs and Shaw and Macavity of Cats Universal collection / Everett

Both played by: Idris elba 17. Mickey Milkovich from Shameless and Vladimir from The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 Showtime / Everett Collection / Summit Entertainment

18. Elliot from AND the extraterrestrial and Hugh Crain from The Haunting of Hill House Universal / Everett Collection / Netflix / Everett Collection

Both played by: Henry thomas 19. Mark Sloan from Grey’s Anatomy and Cal Jacobs from Euphoria ABC / HBO

Both played by: Eric Dane 20. Negan from The walking dead and Denny Duquette from Grey’s Anatomy Courtesy of AMC / Courtesy of ABC

Both played by: Jeffrey Dean Morgan 21. Ally of Notebook and Regina George from Bad girls New Line Cinema / Everett Collection / Paramount Pictures / Everett Collection

22. Lydia from One day at a time and Anita from West Side Story Netflix / Everett Collection / United Artists / Everett Collection

Both played by: Rita moreno 23. Bellatrix Lestrange from Harry potter series and Princess Margaret of The crown Warner Bros. / Everett Collection / Netflix

Both played by: Helena Bonham Carter 24. Rue Bennet from Euphoria and Mechee of Small foot 25. Cesar Flickerman from The hunger Games and George Harvey from The beautiful bones Lionsgate Collection / Everett / Paramount / Everett Collection

Both played by: Stanley tucci 26. Freddie Mercury from Bohemian Rhapsody and Ahkmenrah from Night at the museum 20th Century Fox / Everett Collection

27. And finally, Ferb from Phineas and Ferb and Benny from The queen’s gambit Disney / Netflix Channel

Both played by: Thomas Brodie-Sangster TV and movies Get all of the best pop culture and entertainment moments right in your inbox.

