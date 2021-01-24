Entertainment
The characters I refuse to believe are played by the same actors
So, earlier this week, TikTok users started reporting which characters they really can’t believe they’re played by the same actor.
And in the spirit of this new trend, here are 27 other characters that I too refuse to believe are actually played by the same actor:
1.
Kate McCallister from Alone at home and Moira Rose from Schitt Creek
2.
Molly Weasley from Harry potter series and Rosie Mulligan from Mamma Mia!
3.
Poe Dameron from Star wars series and Apocalypse of X-Men: Apocalypse
4.
Troy Bolton from High school music and Ted Bundy from
Extremely wicked, terribly evil and vile
5.
Lando Calrissian from Solo: A Star Wars Story and Teddy Perkins from Atlanta
6.
Garrett Reynolds of Pretty little Liars and Paolo Valisari from Lizzie McGuire movie
seven.
Danny Zuko from Fat and Edna Turnblad from Hair spray
8.
Wolverine from X Men series and PT Barnum of The greatest showman
9.
April Kepner from Grey’s Anatomy and Suzy Pepper from Joy
ten.
Gus from Psych and Sam from Holes
11.
Jessica Day from New girl and Jovie from Elf
12.
Maz du Star wars series and red of We
13.
Inigo Montoya from The princess to marry and Jason Gideon from Criminal minds
14.
Gamora from guardians of the galaxy and Neytiri from Avatar
15.
Patrick Verona from 10 things I hate about you and the Joker of The black Knight
16.
Brixton Lore from Hobbs and Shaw and Macavity of Cats
17.
Mickey Milkovich from Shameless and Vladimir from The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2
18.
Elliot from AND the extraterrestrial and Hugh Crain from The Haunting of Hill House
19.
Mark Sloan from Grey’s Anatomy and Cal Jacobs from Euphoria
20.
Negan from The walking dead and Denny Duquette from Grey’s Anatomy
21.
Ally of Notebook and Regina George from Bad girls
22.
Lydia from One day at a time and Anita from West Side Story
23.
Bellatrix Lestrange from Harry potter series and Princess Margaret of The crown
24.
Rue Bennet from Euphoria and Mechee of Small foot
25.
Cesar Flickerman from The hunger Games and George Harvey from The beautiful bones
26.
Freddie Mercury from Bohemian Rhapsody and Ahkmenrah from Night at the museum
27.
And finally, Ferb from Phineas and Ferb and Benny from The queen’s gambit
TV and movies
