Criticism Notebook: How This Year’s Award Nominees Accept Complexity and Demolish That Sexist “Sympathy” Factor

“I can’t live in this room.

Frances McDormands van-dwelling character utters these words unequivocally during a crucial exchange in Nomadland, the one that takes place in the guest room of a suburban house. A surprisingly similar rejection of a well-meaning offer of shelter, safety takes place near the end of Ammonite when 19th-century paleontologist Kate Winslets examines a well-appointed bedroom meant to inspire her with its creature comforts. You assumed I was just integrated into your life here, she says to the woman she loves. You do not understand me.

Offering two of the most indelible performances of 2020, McDormand and Winslet portray fiercely independent women. On this front, they are hardly alone in what has been a strong year for actresses. In a very different way, Carey Mulligan (Promising young woman), Viola Davis (Black stockings Ma Raineys), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a woman) and Radha Blank (The forty year version) also play women who refuse to be placed in a pleasant and neat room. None of these characters are fighting for a Miss Congeniality trophy, and they don’t care if you like them.

Ribbon sympathy boxes have long been the domain of too many women on screen. Is there anything more sexist than the idea that no one will be interested in a female character if she’s not likable or its dreaded, relatable corollary? It’s the narrative equivalent of being accosted in the street and made to smile! As for the cheerful fictional places women are supposed to occupy, with all their false comforts, do a solid assortment of award-winning contenders, fueled by firepower take me as I am, time is up?

It’s not that complex female characters are anything new in top tier rates, as a quick look at the recent lead actress Oscar winners clearly shows. But the latest offers signal an abandonment of certain agreements. In past portraits of difficult women, there is often a redemptive angle to the work, a reason to forgive them for the alleged sin of being blunt, contrary or demanding or to punish them for it. Rene Zellwegers Judy Garland in recent years Judy is an emotional wreck, but the damage she inflicts is counterbalanced by her musical genius. In 2013 Blue jasmine, Cate Blanchett plays a modern day Blanche DuBois, the epitome of female vulnerability, whose self-absorption and emotional fragility are her downfall. And for Mildred revenge on McDormands in the 2017s Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri, her relentless cruelty and violence are propelled by maternal grief.

This year the Flint Protagonist Group has their stories and reasons, but the details of their experiences are not presented as extenuating circumstances. Without apologies or pleadings, the films embrace the complexity of their characters and their roughness. Their redemption or forgiveness is no more the goal than their appearance.

Revenge is at the heart of Promising young woman. A cunning manipulator like none we’ve ever seen, Mulligans Cassie is a vengeful angel designed by a writer-director with an established interest in what she calls malicious women: an ancient Kill Eve showrunner Emerald Fennell, making his film debut. With its elaborate layers of performance, the breathtaking Mulligans turn is a bitter fusion of sugar coating and recovery. Reversing the roles on everyday predators, Cassie calculates and weighs her every move, a feline trapping its prey but also a prisoner of the enormity of its mission: to fix a crime and make the world or at least its neighborhood a safer place for women. . She’s hyperrealistic but fully in the groove of someone who knows the brutal score.

If anyone knows the score, it’s Davis Ma Rainey, the command center of director George C. Wolfes, the screen version of August Wilsons is playing. As real blues, Davis embodies the inescapable politics of race, class, and gender as part of the 1927 stories. But Ma knows her worth and the power of no. She struts, tramples and imposes the law, a defiant vision with her un-feminine ways and her mouth full of gold. They want to take your voice and trap it in all those fancy boxes with all their buttons and dials, she said, echoing the pretty pieces in Ammonite and Nomadland.

A world far from the Chicago recording studio My Rainey, Francis Lees Ammonite is no less concerned with issues of talent, recognition and respect. Located on the windswept south coast of England in the 1840s, Mary Anning’s story sees her selling beach souvenirs to tourists while continuing her work as an accomplished but little-known scientist. She is caught between the business within easy reach of the tchotchkes and the inaccessible academy of boys’ clubs. The intricacies of customer service are as foreign to him as they are to the hostile barista of the Mulligans, and his frankness has exquisite power. (As strong as Lees’ film is, the need to explore a fascinating real-life figure through a fabricated love story, with another real-life character played by Saoirse Ronan, remains questionable and is perhaps a concession. , at some level, to conventional measures of relatability, one way to soften the dramatic sting.)

When Winslets Mary said, I had my job. I didn’t need children too, she thinks. Usually when a woman says this in a movie, she has to understand that she is wrong, wrong, has a lack that needs to be remedied. But there are many ways to define what it means to create and nurture, and the films discussed here take their protagonists outside of stereotypical boundaries. With one exception, none of the central characters have children, that outlier being Kirbys Martha in Pieces of a woman, a drama that revolves around the heartbreaking death of a newborn baby. The film itself isn’t always as brave as Martha, but at its strongest, it’s a study of the contrast between restlessness and stillness. Those around Martha are dealing with the legality and blame for the baby’s death; she’s crying. She does it on her own terms, not by pleasing the audience with the therapy talk and tears you expect in stories of loss, but with a reserve of steel that alienates everyone she knows. .

Fern, Nomadlands resilient protagonist, is also in mourning. Besides being a widow, she loses her livelihood due to the vagaries of the economy after a factory closes that essentially wipes her Nevada town off the map. Placing her lead actor among true American nomads, filmmaker Chlo Zhao paints a portrait that resists easy labels and orderly solutions. Fern is quick to point out that she’s homeless, not homeless. Something deep in her soul responds to the subculture she found, detached from ordinary conceptions of a good life.

One of the most defining years of the early days belongs to a writer-director-actor working in the comedy field, where unconventional female characters have always been easier (without being exempt from the traditional requirement of redeeming qualities ). Radha Blanks character in the The forty year version is extremely easy to like, but not because she strives to be easygoing. As a struggling playwright who finds her voice as a rapper, Blank performs her own story. Like Mary Anning and Ma Rainey, Radha knows she’s got talent, but it takes her a while, and hilarious concessions to powerful Broadway players, to stay strong. The turning point of the film is a Bronx rap battle in which four women compete for the queen of the ring, throwing mind-blowing rhymes. It’s a room where insults fly and voices are loud. Check your sympathy at the door.

As they reject worn out paths and refuse the alleged solution of romantic or maternal love, the women in these dramas don’t explain themselves to make sure we approve. This suggests that filmmakers, actors, and audiences could do the same with female characters who abide by an outdated checklist for sympathy. Maybe it’s enough that they are convincing.

This story first appeared in a January issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, Click here to subscribe.