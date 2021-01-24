Tom Holland makes emotional phone call in Cherry music video





The Russo Brothers, co-directors of Cherry, share an exclusive new clip of Holland and co-star Ciara Bravo having a heartfelt conversation.

The Russo Brothers have released an exclusive new clip from their upcoming film, Cherry. The crime drama film sees Tom Holland ditch his Spidey costume to play a completely different role – an army medic with PTSD who resorts to bank robberies to pay for his opioid addiction. This is the fourth time Hollands has collaborated with the Russo Brothers after appearing in three of their main Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters. They clearly have a good working relationship, the director duo said they couldn’t have done it. Cherry work if Holland did not play the main role. Promotion for Cherry is currently in full swing before the film hits theaters in February, with distributor Apple TV + recently releasing an action-packed trailer for the ambitious drama. Now the Russo Brothers have shared a new clip that teases the more romantic side of the film. The teaser shows an emotional phone call between Holland and his co-star Ciara Bravo as she asks what he sees and experiences as a medic of war. Overwhelmed with emotion, Holland asks if they can talk about her for a minute instead. Along with the clip, the directors tweeted that they couldn’t wait for fans to find out about Holland and Bravos. truly heartbreaking performance. Check out the full clip and accompanying tweet below: Related: The Most Anticipated Movies Of 2021 This emotional new clip explains why Hollands’ performance in Cherry Has earned him a lot of praise before, including endorsement from his MCU mentor Robert Downey Jr. That, along with the Russo Brothers’ reputation as directors, is surely enough to certify Cherry as one of the most anticipated films of 2021. More: Every Upcoming Tom Holland Movie Source: Russo Brothers What Happened To Chris Tucker After The Rush Hour Movies

