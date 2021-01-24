Reviews on Mark ORowes The Approach, Streaming From Dublin

The approach, streaming from Dublin.

Photo: Helen Shaw

Irish playwright Mark ORowe doesn’t often bring his work to New York City, but when he does, the seats catch fire. His Howie the recruit has been performed in New York three times in the past 20 years burn the curtainsand everyone who has seen his series of monologues Terminus in 2008 probably still wakes up in the night, screaming. But our vision of man was limited to small windows these shows allow it. They made him a Homer with bare hands; his airs dense, poetic and filled with Irish slang thick as mud in the throat. The miracle of international streaming, however, is pushing that window wider. Thanks to a co-production with St. Anns Warehouse, American audiences can see a calmer (but still disturbing) side of the playwright. Live from Dublin on your computer screen, this is a superb performance from The approach.

The play takes place entirely at a cafe table, although for pandemic purposes the table has been extended to a dark expanse six feet in diameter, cups of tea floating like water lilies. The Dublins Project Arts Center stage yawns in the background, its black expanse suspended higgledy-piggledy with other chairs, as if the cafe has frozen in the middle of the explosion. (Sinad McKenna designed the set.) Certainly in this room time slowed down and froze. Each scene consists of a meeting between two friends, different configurations of a once close trio: Cora (Cathy Belton) and Anna (Aisling OSullivan) catch up after a long lull in their relationship; then Cora remembers with Denise (Derbhle Crotty); then the sisters Anna and Denise denounce an old betrayal. Months and even years go by between meetings, allowing time for allegiances to change. Every deep conversation ends with huge proclamations of affection, even if we learn not to take their word for it. Men in their life come and go, but this promisewell get together soon!is surely wrong.

The room is clearly a showcase. ORowe wrote it for these three specific actors, each a soft-spoken canon. OSullivan is very calm, but his emotions are rising like magma; Crotty is hot enough to heat your screen; Belton has devised a shrug and a shy smile that will make the hair on your neck stand on end. Their conversation ripples, pops up and pauses as conversation actually does, creating a mesmerizing rhythm that can hide bombs inside. The text therefore has the same dizzying dynamics as Howie the recruit and Terminus, although here ORowe writes duets rather than chained monologues. (Her long career in screenwriting, including work on the TV adaptation of Sally Rooneys Normal people, can explain its relatively conventional touch in this more recent work. Terminus featuring a demon made of worms. This part does not work.)

But just because the cat is a naturalist doesn’t mean the effect isn’t just a little weird. ORowe sometimes blurs the lines between women’s stories. As friends, they obviously share a past, but in a few weird moments, they seem to have shared a bio as well. Every woman claims that she has had a boyfriend who does crossword puzzles like love clues that are inside jokes, answers that are memories or declarations of love. Still, they can’t all have had the same experience, surely? It teaches us to see the game as a game too, but one in which the answers are constantly changing. One of the keys to the game is absence. ORowes eye always picks for some loss: Women remember a window seat in a badly missed restaurant; there’s a hole in Coras’s mouth where a tooth has been knocked out; Cora is worried about a book that hasn’t been bought. Each time, ORowe makes one think of a gapa space on a shelf, a black square on the crosswords. The long pauses between scenes are as dark as these gaps, and certainty falls into them. There are three actors in the show, but we’re not sure they represent exactly three women. Are there any number Between two and three? Then there is a fourth, a girl troubled by their past, who sometimes never shows up on stage, but in the stories, in dark spaces.

The approach is actually a play from 2018. It wasn’t written with the pandemic in mind, but it fits the times perfectly. Its stillness plays well on screen: OR must the staging and virtuosity of the actors reward the cameras that come closer, letting us see details of expression that even a front row viewer might miss. Aesthetically, too, the real world has caught up with OR is experiencing a carefully posed quirk, like the feeling of time passing.