BBC Radio: Laura sings for Tom Jones and the judges on The Voice





Singer gave ‘performance of a lifetime’ on ITV The Voice UK – but it wasn’t enough for the judges to turn around in front of his anxious grandparents.

Last night’s talent show episode featured an audition by classically trained soprano Laura Sidney, who was spotted by the production team following a special European Victory Day performance that ‘she gave in the gardens of Panteg Nursing Home in 2020.

She had no idea that the experience, filmed by her sister Emily Sidney, would lead her to sing for judges Tom Jones, will.i.am, Olly Murs and Anne-Marie (who replaced former judge Meghan Trainor). Laura Sidney (right) with her sister Emily “I don’t normally promote online – because I prefer live performances – but I thought it could be a nice tribute and give people stuck in their homes a chance to watch,” the 26-year-old said. “I shared a video of my performance on Facebook and was approached by The Voice UK. “The show is mostly pop based so I never thought about auditioning, but it’s a huge exposure, especially for someone from Pontypool who normally does pretty intimate performances. BBC and travel journalist Laura performed “With One Look” from Sunset Boulevard. Her grandparents, who she lives with, watched over the judges’ willingness to turn their chairs, but what is heartbreaking none of the four did – although they all said they thought the performance was exceptional. Watch the clip below to see how her performance went.

The passion of the independent singer for the stage has humble beginnings; as a child she played Mary in a Nativity concert at St Woolos Cathedral in Newport and loved the experience, performing in various concerts. She has performed in two performances of the Abergavenny Amateur Operatic and Drama Society (AAODS) at the Abergavenny Borough Theater, worked with numerous choirs – including Blaenavon Male Voice Choir – and worked with the Welsh National Opera in the comedy opera Rhondda Rips It Up! Ms Sidney – whose musical interest includes classical music, musical theater, 1950s rock ‘n’ roll and Disney – also won the title of National Singer of the Year in 2011, hosted by the Rotary Club International and the 17-year-old Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. Although he didn’t make it past the audition stages on The Voice UK, Ms Sidney expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to perform for millions of viewers, acknowledging that her singing style is not ‘contemporary’. Laura Sidney prepares for her audition on The Voice UK “I was up against some great singers and I’m just glad I had the chance to play in front of the judges,” added Ms. Sidney. “Millions of people will see my hearing, which is a big problem, and it’s all thanks to the residents and staff at Panteg Nursing Home. “I am very grateful to them; thanks to this performance I was able to represent Wales on the Voice UK. “I’ll look back and know it was the performance of my life – maybe someone from the West End or Andrew Webber will see the performance and something good will come of it.” Laura Sidney performing at Panteg Nursing Home for Victory Day 2020 She also thanked her family for her musical education – including her grandparents who took her on numerous musical theater trips throughout her childhood and her rock ‘n’ roll loving father who has a collection of “ extended ” vinyls. Ms Sidney, who is also a radio host for BBC Radio Wales, added: “My singing style is based on emotion and genuine feeling, “I hope to show young people watching that music doesn’t have to be explicit or repetitive. “I want people to know that they can sing wonderful songs and be sane, or innocent – even naive – I feel like there are no more innocents in the music business. ” Ms Sidney is hoping to return to the Panteg Nursing Home to perform once the lockdown is lifted.







