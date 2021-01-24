Paris Hilton reveals her wedding plans | Entertainment

Paris Hilton is planning an intimate wedding with Carter Reum.
The 39-year-old socialite admitted she’s always dreamed of a big fairytale day, but is happy to scale back her celebration plans due to the coronavirus pandemic when she’s just happy to tie the knot. knot with its own prince charming.
She gushed: When I was little, I dreamed of this big fairytale wedding. But with the pandemic, it’s a new world.
Instead, it might be more intimate and with my family.
This is a day that I have dreamed of all my life and now I have found my prince charming, I cannot wait.
The couple want to have children, but Paris wants to get married first.
When asked if she was planning to get married before starting her family, she said OK! magazine: Yes! Before.
The Stars Are Blind hitmaker found the global health crisis scary and difficult, but is grateful that it gave him the time and space to reflect on his life.
She said: Obviously it’s been a very scary and difficult time for everyone, but I still try to see the silver lining in everything.
The good that came out of it was that I was forced to stay home and not travel, and I had time to reflect on my life.
I realized what was most important to me.
However, Paris is looking forward to being able to travel outside of the United States again.
She added: I can’t wait to travel again. I have been going to Europe every summer since I was little.
I can not wait to resume my concerts and be able to DJ again. I really miss the energy of all the fans.
The blonde beauty had a nightclub in her house, but revealed that she remodeled the space now that she was an adult.
She said: I had a nightclub there called Club Paris, but now I have grown up, I took out the nightclub. Now it’s a cinema.
However, Paris doesn’t seem to spend a lot of time in the movie theater, but rather snuggle up in bed watching TV and movies.
She admitted: I mainly watch TV in my room because it’s the most comfortable place.
I love being in bed with all my pillows and blankets on. My room is all black with black walls.
It’s very, very comfortable. I love that it is cold and that I am just with my boyfriend in bed.
We cuddle and have our puppies in the bed and we watch TV and move around. There is a lot of Netflix!
