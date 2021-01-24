Entertainment
Natasha Dalal’s Mehendi designer Veena Nagda has been dressing Bollywood brides since 1996
Veena Nagda is a popular name in Bollywood. She is an extremely talented Mehndi designer whose appearance seems to be a must have in almost any celebrity wedding or Mehndi ceremony shoots for movies. She is the top choice of Bollywood stars, directors, producers and other famous people. Recently, Veena Nagda was spotted at the wedding of celebrity couple Natasha Dala and Varun Dhawan. She was clicked smiling and waving to the paparazzi. Take a look at some of its clicks. Read also – Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding LIVE from Alibaug: Muhurat’s time is 12:30 p.m., Pandit ji is coming
Veena Nagda made Mehendi Bride for various B Town Celebrities including Karishma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, etc. Notably, Veena Nagda is also known as the Queen of Bollywood Mehendi. She has an extremely creative mind and her intricate Mehendi designs are breathtaking. Also Read – Meet Natasha Dalal, the future wife of Varun Dhawan, the shy and gorgeous bride of the day
Her entry into Bollywood dates back to 1996, says Veena Nagda in her latest Instagram post. Posting a photo of herself with Priya Sippy, she wrote: “Priya Sippy ji was the first person to introduce my work to Bollywood celebrities and that’s how I entered the world of Bollywood in 1996. She will always have a special place in my heart ♥ ️ 🤗. “
Veena Nagda is specialized in nail polish, Jasrdoshi, Black Mehendi, Swarovski Mehendi diamond, etc. She has traveled to various states in India and also made herself known abroad through her outstanding work. The designer has clients in countries like Greece, the United States, Bangkok, Hong Kong, etc.
Returning to Varun and Natasha Dala’s wedding, the couple are set to tie the knot in a private ceremony at Mansion House in Alibaug today. According to sources, only close friends and family will attend the wedding. About fifty guests attend the ceremony and they are not allowed to bring their phones on site. The decision was made with the couple’s privacy in mind.
