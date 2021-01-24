Young Kamloops actor talks about Monkey Beach experience – Kamloops News





Photo: Ray Sison Oliver Tru Sison and Zooey Snow on the left, Adam Beach and Oliver Tru Sison on the right. Kamloops teenager Oliver “Oli” Tru Sison is in the movies. The Kamloops boy, 15, is part of the cast of Monkey Beach, which came out on Crave last fall. Sison was selected to play Child Jimmy in the film, which was something very special for him. “It was a really great experience. I was nervous at first, but once I started bonding with the cast and crew on set they made me feel more comfortable, ”Sison told Castanet Kamloops. “I am so grateful.” Working alongside actors like Adam Beach gave Sison insight into the industry and made for an overwhelmingly positive experience. “Adam in particular, he made Oli and Zooey feel really comfortable and supported them on and off set,” said Sison’s mother Lori. “There was a case where Oli was having difficulty with a scene. Adam gave a Fortnite analogy and Oli was able to run with it. Sison also enjoys doing his own stunts, something he was able to explore during the making of this film. “I did most of the little stunts, but got a double for the dive off the boat because it was too dangerous and the ocean water was too cold,” he says. The best part for Sison was the people. Hang out with the crew and actors, and be able to take advantage of your colleagues. “Messing around with the other cast and the offbeat crew, like Adam Beach (Uncle Mick), Nathaniel Arcand (Albert) and Zooey Snow (Young Lisa),” he said. “They made it very fun and relaxing.” Overall, Sison has had an amazing experience, especially working with director Loretta Todd, for which her parents are very grateful. “Oli loves Loretta so much. To my knowledge, she was an amazing director, ”said Raymond, Sison’s father. “Patient, kind, professional, passionate. And we’re so grateful that she gave Oli this opportunity to be a part of it.

