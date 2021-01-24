





Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spark dating rumors (Photo: Getty) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have led fans to think the couple might be dating, after they were seen hanging out together at Kris Jenners’ house. Eagle-eyed fans will have noticed that Kourtney, 41, and former Blink-182 star Travis, 45, spent time together over the weekend, both sharing snaps of Kris sighting Palm Springs on Instagram. Kourtney posted a few photos of the view from the pool outside just after sunset, while Travis shared the same dreamy daylight-only view on his own Instagram Story. The couple have been buddies for quite some time now and both live in the same neighborhood in Calabasas, but it looks like their relationship has escalated up a notch, if their social media activity is anything to say. Travis has been seen commenting on numerous posts from Kourtneys, the musician leaving a rose under a snap of Kourtney posing for a mirror selfie in a Skims bra and shorts. He left a mermaid emoji in another photo of Kourtney posing as she walked into the sea for a sunset swim.

Travis shared the same take on his Instagram story (Photo: Instagram)

Travis commented on Kourtneys’ posts (Photo: Instagram) According to Just Jared, the couple’s children also hang out. Travis is dad to son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kourtney, meanwhile, is the mother of three children she shares with her ex Scott Disick; Mason, 11, and Reign, six, and his daughter Penelope, eight. She and Scott were together for nine years, before going their separate ways in 2015. Since their breakup, the couple have remained close and Scott is often seen hanging out with the Kourtneys family starring in their Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality series, which is set to end this year. Scott was recently seen thanking his baby maker Kourtney in a cute tribute, as he shared a family photo of the couple with the brood on social media. More: UFC

He wrote: Thank you @ kourtneykardash for being the best baby maker in town, I couldn't have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing kids with, love you and our family more than anything in the world . The Flip It Like Disick star is now reportedly dating 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin following their split from ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie. Metro.co.uk has contacted representatives for Kourtney and Travis. Do you have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff page, we'd love to hear from you.

