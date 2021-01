Artists from the Port Townsend Art Gallery on CVG exhibit

BREMERTON – The works of three members of the Port Townsend Art Gallery have been selected for the 14th annual Collective Visions Gallery exhibition which opened in Bremerton on Saturday. Mitchel Osborne, Margaret Woodcock and Phillip Carrico competed with artists from across the state. Over 550 images from 295 artists were submitted, of which juror Michael D’Alessandro, exhibition director for Northwind Art in Port Townsend, chose 130 pieces to include in the exhibition. The CVG Show, which will be on display until February 27, is an all-media art competition organized by jury for digital, two-dimensional and three-dimensional photography / art. It has grown into one of the largest and most competitive art exhibitions in the Pacific Northwest with submissions from cities and towns in Washington State. Over $ 9,000 in cash and purchase prizes will be awarded to the winners in the various categories. Local artists Woodcock’s “Roadside Composition” is a piece developed from a combination of photos taken during a walk, hence its name. The base layer consists of pasted sheet music, texts and botanical illustrations. The acrylic gel or glaze medium color was applied loosely to fix the collage “and start the color movement,” the artist said. “The topcoat of the color is oil in a cold wax medium and enamels applied with knives and brushes until it looks whole to me.” Carrico’s ‘Fire Bell Tower’ is an original copy of reduced linoleum from a historic landmark in Port Townsend. The print represents the only fire tower of its kind in the United States. It was built in 1890. Osborne’s “Split Screen” is an architectural study that “emphasizes the lines and color of the structure because its lighting creates a feeling of volume,” he says. Port Townsend’s artwork is accompanied by the artwork of artists Sequim David C. Willis, Katherine Loveland and Steve Wry. The exhibit can be viewed at cvgshow.com.









