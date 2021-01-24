Does Ben Affleck live on Dunkin Donuts? New single actor juggles packets and iced coffee in LA

He recently ended his year-long relationship with his girlfriend.

But Ben Affleck can still count on his Dunkin Donuts, as he was spotted on Saturday juggling mail and his beloved iced coffee, which he frequently starts his day with.

The 48-year-old actor donned a puffer jacket as he picked up a large number of packages outside his Los Angeles home, days after his split from Ana de Armas.

Ben did his best to beat the rainy weather as he walked out of his house wearing a black coat with a hood covering his hair.

He was wearing a pair of black jeans and showing off a scruffy goatee to match his mustache while sipping the ice cold drink.

Affleck appeared to be an avid Amazon shopper with several envelopes and boxes littering his doorstep before being swept up in his arms.

News of their separation was reported on Monday, with the Berkeley-born actor practically confirming the information by throwing de Arma’s life-size cardboard cutout out of his house hours later.

Ben ‘really wanted’ things to happen with his Deep Water co-star and has been ‘upset’ since their relationship ended, according to People.

“Ana has great energy,” said a source. “Ben was always very happy when Ana was there. She loves to stay healthy and inspired Ben to stay healthy too.

Despite their breakup, Ben is “determined to focus on the happy things in his life,” including his three children with ex Jennifer Garner.

Garner is said to be willing to support his ex as he deals with his breakup with de Armas, withOKAY! Magazine saying, “Garner picks up the pieces” of Affleck’s broken heart.

“ Jen doesn’t want to come back with Ben, but she loves him, ” a source familiar with the situation said of the exes, who, in addition to Violet, share daughter Seraphina, 12, and son Sam. , eight years.

“He doesn’t have a lot of friends and she feels like it’s his role to help. Jen loved Ana and hoped Ben had finally found someone who could take care of him. It is not easy. Jen supports his sobriety and will do anything to help keep Ben on track.