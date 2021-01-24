Hollywood couple suicide tragedy





SEVERAL members of the Bradford Sunbeams pantomime – the junior dance troupe created by the impressario theater and Alhambra founder Francis Laidler – have pursued professional careers in entertainment.

But only one has succeeded in Hollywood. It was Pat Paterson, the daughter of Frizinghall who appeared in films of the 1930s and 40s, alongside Hollywood heavyweights such as Spencer Tracy.

Last week we featured a cuttings album chronicling Pat’s rise to stardom, which was lovingly created by her mother. The newspaper and magazine clippings, which are now over 80 years old, include glamorous on-screen and off-screen photographs of Pat, and her husband, French actor Charles Boyer. Mandy Oates reached out to tell us that her husband Alan Hall stumbled across the album in 2017 when he met Pat’s brother Andy Paterson. Andy, who was 97 at the time, wanted its contents preserved and helped Alan turn it into a booklet. Last week, we released a clip from the booklet on Pat’s journey from child model to Hollywood star. Somewhere in between, she worked in the Lister’s Mill offices as a typist trainee. By 1931 she had moved to London and shot her first three films in the UK. Hollywood got interested when Pat starred in Murder on the Second Floor and landed a contract with 20th Century Fox. Before leaving for Hollywood, she attended a farewell party in Bradford and was invited to a performance of A Lass from Lister’s, which was said to have been inspired by her success story and staged by the Mill Drama Society of Manningham. In 1934, Pat met Charles Boyer at a party. Dashing French heartbeat Boyer has gone on to become one of Hollywood’s most popular men, alongside top actresses such as Katharine Hepburn. Pat and Charles had a whirlwind romance and were married within weeks. They were to stay together for 40 years, but their Hollywood fairytale romance ended up being tragic. Here is our latest installment of Alan Hall’s booklet on Pat Paterson’s career and marriage: During the 1930s, Boyer became one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. When World War II broke out, he aided the Allied war effort and eventually took US citizenship. As her husband’s career grew better and better in the 1930s, Pat also starred in several films, including Bottoms Up (1934) opposite Spencer Tracy, and Charlie Chan in Egypt (1935) with Warner Oland. But by 1939, she had stopped making films, having declared that she was going to settle down “like the simple Mrs. Boyer”. Her last appearance was in a minor role in the 1939 film Idiot’s Delight, starring Clark Gable and Norma Shearer. Many of the clippings in the album from those years speak of Pat’s marriage to Boyer and his career as well as his own. In December 1943, Pat gave birth to the couple’s only child, Michael Charles Boyer. He visited Bradford with his mother in November 1954, and the local press covered a lot. Pat told reporters it was “quite exciting” to see her two brothers, both married, and a nephew. Charles Boyer does not seem to have accompanied his wife and son on this visit. It is also not certain if he was accompanying Pat on his visit to Bradford again in the early 1960s. In 1965, tragedy struck. On September 23 of the same year, at his home in Cold Water Canyon, Los Angeles, Michael, 21, committed suicide. His girlfriend wanted to end their relationship and Michael was distraught. It is likely that he committed suicide, although there is a slight chance that it was not entirely a deliberate shot, as he had apparently played Russian roulette earlier in the evening. Boyer continued to make films, his last being A Matter of Time (1976). In the 1970s, Pat was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Boyer cared for her during her final months and she died in Phoenix, Arizona on August 24, 1978 (August 26, by some accounts). She was 68 years old. Two days later, Charles Boyer overdosed on Seconal and committed suicide. He was two days away from his 78th birthday. The two are buried next to each other at Holycross Cemetery, Culver City, California. The death of Michael and the deaths of Charles Boyer and Pat Paterson are naturally not detailed in the album, but it is necessary to mention them here in order to have a more complete picture of Pat’s life and career. Fame and fortune came to her early in life, and the album highlights her rise from relatively humble beginnings to becoming a Hollywood film actress. But maybe her main claim to fame isn’t in the movies she’s made. Much of her fame came from her marriage to a Hollywood megastar – Charles Boyer. If she hadn’t been Boyer’s wife, and the two hadn’t been together for over 40 years, people might not remember her. It is hoped that this facsimile of the album, kept by a proud younger brother, will be a source of enjoyment and information for anyone interested in cinema and those with roots in Bradford.







