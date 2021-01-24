Justin Bieber reflects on his arrest at age 16: ‘It’s not my best time’





Justin Bieber reflected on his arrest at the age of 16 in an honest post. In 2014, the singer was arrested for drag racing in Miami and charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license. Speaking to Instagram on Sunday, the Canadian shared a photo of his arrest, writing: “7 years ago today I was arrested, not my best time. “I am not proud of where I am in my life. I was hurt, unhappy, confused, angry, misled, misunderstood and angry with God. “Also wore too much leather for someone in Miami,” added the 26-year-old. “All this to say that God has brought me a long way. From then on I realize something… God was as close to me as he is now. “I encourage you to let your past remind you of how far God has taken you. Don’t let shame ruin your “today”, let Jesus’ forgiveness take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed for you. “YOU LOVE GUYS WITH MY WHOLE HEART,” Justin concluded. Many took to the comments section to congratulate Justin on his honesty, his Scooter Braun manager writing: “Proud of you”. Justin’s bodyguard Kenny Hamilton commented: “I still love you, proud to witness your journey. Singer Hailey’s wife simply commented: “”, while model Bella Hadid wrote: “Yes! “. Last year, Justin opened up about his substance abuse issues during his YouTube documentary series. Justin admitted he started smoking marijuana when he was 13, before switching to other drugs. There was a time when I sipped lean, popping pills, making Molly, mushrooms, everything, he confessed. I was young, like everyone in the industry and people around the world who are experimenting and doing normal things growing up. But my experience was in front of the cameras and I had a different level of exposure. I had a lot of money and a lot of stuff. Justin made the choice to get sober after his drug use reached a scary point. He detailed how those around him entered his room to check his pulse at different intervals, due to the amount of medication he was taking. My security came to my room at night to check my pulse, he recalls. People don’t know how bad it has become. It was really crazy, scary. I would wake up in the morning and the first thing I would do was take some pills and smoke a blunt and start my day. It’s just scary.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cg[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos