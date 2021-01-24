



Image source: INSTAGRAM / NORAFATEHI, SARAALIKHAN95 From Nora Fatehi to Sara Ali Khan Bollywood divas sizzle in their latest Instagram posts Many popular Bollywood celebrities have become very active on social media during the coronavirus pandemic. Nowadays, celebrities not only share their photos on social media platforms but also keep their fans updated about their personal life, fitness regimen, upcoming projects etc. Social media is a blessing for their fans as they are more closely connected with their favorite celebrities now. Every day, celebrities check their social media accounts and give us a glimpse of their lives. Today, let’s take a look at the Instagram posts of the Bollywood divas who have sizzled the internet with their photos. Nora Fatehi Actress Nora Fatehi looked stunning in her latest Instagram post. She can be seen posing in front of a black luxury car, wearing a glamorous black dress with high slits. The actress captioned the photo in French and wrote: “The haters are tracking us. Long is the list. Nora will appear in Ajay Devgn-star ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’. The film tells the story of Vijay Karnik, an Indian Air Force pilot. Jacqueline Fernandez Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes is one of the most active users of social media. From sharing her fitness routine, from glamorous images to casual looks, Jacqueline keeps it real. She recently posted her selfie in which she looked extremely beautiful. She captioned the image: “Have a nice day everyone! Stay healthy and happy! ” Sara Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan arrived in the Maldives earlier this week. Since then, the actress has shared her beach photos, aerial yoga videos and outing photos with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim. Sharing a photo in a Sara blue bikini captioned, “Sky above, sand below … Live in the moment – Go with the flow.” Indeed, the actress looked absolutely stunning. Janhvi Kapoor Every time Janhvi Kapoor posts something on her social media account, it immediately goes viral. Janhvi is currently preparing for her upcoming movie Good Luck Jerry. Meanwhile, she continues to share her photos on Instagram. She recently shared a close-up photo where she looked extremely beautiful. Malaika Arora Khan The always gorgeous Malaika Arora Khan will make your day with her pool photo. The actress who looked like nothing short of a dream captioned the image, “Rise n shine …. n have a lovely m healthy day”







