‘Black Panther’ actor Angela Bassett is happy with Marvel’s decision not to recreate or recast Chadwick Bosman in the sequel, Entertainment News





Angela Bassett praised Marvel Studios’ decision not to bring in a new artist or digitally recreate Chadwick Boseman’s likeness for the ‘Black Panther’ sequel as she believes the deceased actor is’ completely irreplaceable ‘ . The actress played the late actor’s mother, Ramonda, in Black Panther, and spoke about recent news that he would not be recast or digitally recreated in the upcoming sequel. Boseman, who died in August at the age of 43 following a low-key battle with colon cancer, played the role of T’Challa, aka Black Panther, the king of the technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda. Last month, Disney announced that the studio has no plans to recast the late actor in Black Panther 2. Instead, according to Disney, the second film will look at other aspects of the world the characters live in. In November, Marvel Studios EVP Victoria Alonso also confirmed that the studio will not digitally recreate the likeness of Boseman. “It’s interesting,” Bassett told ET while promoting the new 9-1-1 season, of his thoughts on not recasting or using CGI for the role of Boseman. . “Well, I hadn’t thought of that idea, but of course it’s Wakanda and they are, in terms of technology, they are so far ahead of the rest of the world that they could contribute some of that. . “ “It’s a huge loss but [President of Marvel Studios] Kevin [Feige] and the Marvel and Ryan universe [Coogler], the director, the writer before, they are committed to telling [a story] and as much as we can, also planned, “she continued.” So we are looking forward to this. Looking forward to what they come up with. “ Bassett added that the people involved in the movie “have to do a major pivot and they’re still working on that now because neither of us knew anything.” She said that the love people had for Boseman couldn’t be replicated. “Our brother held him very close, very close to his chest. But his legacy, his loss, the love and appreciation we have for who he was, and what he shared with us cannot to be (replaced). It’s missed and appreciated. and cannot be duplicated. It’s a huge honor and, yes, he’s completely irreplaceable. “ After Boseman’s death, Bassett posted an emotional tribute to his son and onscreen co-star. “It was supposed to be for Chadwick and I to be connected, to be a family. But what many don’t know is that our story began long before her historic turning point as the Black Panther, ”she wrote, before sharing a sweet tale about when they first met. “On Black Panther’s first night, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to accompany me that day. And we were there, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night of all time! “ “I pay homage to a beautiful spirit, to an accomplished artist, to a touching brother … ‘you are not dead but flown away …'”, she continued in part. “Everything you owned, Chadwick, you gave freely. Rest now, sweet prince.”

