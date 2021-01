An ode to The Standard, the Hollywood Noughties party carpet

You also wouldn’t want to have booked with the expectation of getting the best sleep of your life. Although the beds in the spacious rooms are large and comfortable, Strip traffic was difficult to block; the hotel has carefully provided ear plugs, left prominently on the bedside table. And then there were the other young, hip guests, often working in the entertainment business and invariably keeping unsociable (or very sociable, depending on your perspective) hours. This writer vividly remembers an Oscar weekend locked in the Standard with a cool head and cursing the nonstop evenings down the hall, which appeared to have become the unofficial Vanity Fair bash after-party. beside. As a regular guest, however, with my own propensity to burn candles at both ends, the 24-hour dinner, as well as the fully stocked minibar, rarely went unappreciated or unused. The popularity and place of the Standards in pop culture was cemented with its TV and movie cameos. This was the hotel owned by Brad Pitts Rusty Ryan in Oceans Twelve, the place Carrie and her teammates stayed on a trip to Los Angeles in the third season of Sex and The City, in the Escape episode. from New York, and featured on the entertainment industry’s third season of the show, Entourage. Originally built in 1962 as the Thunderbird Motel, the property had become a retirement home when hotelier Andre Balazs purchased it, firmly emerging from retirement and breathing new life into the building not only. -same, but at its stretch of the Sunset Strip. which had, in recent years, lost some of its luster. Initial investors Leonardo DiCaprio and Cameron Diaz haven’t hurt his image. Along with its neighbor, the design-oriented Mondrian, The Standard quickly established a reputation, and its immediate region, as a destination in itself. “It was truly Andres’ masterpiece,” said former Standard Group COO David Bowd. “It was the first Standard and it set the tone for all the hotels that followed,” which now include the Standard High Line New York, Standard Spa Miami and Standard London. Balazs also opened LAs Chateau Marmont and London Chiltern Firehouse.







