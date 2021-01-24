Clyde Beal: Hurricane man remembers memorable military career | Features / Entertainment

Connect with us

Clyde Beal: Hurricane man remembers memorable military career

Dan Chandler was 7 when he first looked through his father’s album of old military photos. These photos created a desire for the military that would change Chandler’s life during four decades of flying.

Born in St. Albans in 1945, his father was an army veteran working at Union Carbide.

Being the oldest of three meant I took care of most chores as little as they did, Chandler said. I was mainly responsible for taking care of the family dog, Mixer. He received this name because he looked like a mixture of several dogs.

Chandler grew up with memorabilia from the old Alban Theater in St. Albans, summers at the Rock Lake Pool, selling RC Pop Bottles at Adkins Grocery Store, delivering the Charleston daily, and mowing neighborhood lawns.

I took the bus to Tacketts Creek Elementary School, Chandler said. Ms. Hofer taught in grade five. She was strict, fair, and never accepted a reason for not completing her homework.

He attended St. Albans High School, where he played basketball for Coach Al Davison. He was also part of a group that met for lunch to discuss the Bible scriptures.

I graduated from St. Albans High School in 1963, Chandler said. I played third catcher for the baseball team. I will never forget my history teacher, Mr. Sam Lee, who brought history to life in the classroom.

While attending West Virginia State College, Chandler joined the ROTC program. Two years later, with 57 credit hours, he enlisted in the US Air Force in 1966.

I did basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, Chandler said. After that, I was sent to Sheppard AFB, where I took loadmaker training on the C-130 four-engine cargo plane. My next assignment was Langley AFB Virginia.

This is where the Air Force began to realize a look back on Chandler’s military education. Stationed at Langley, he served on missions to England, Turkey, Italy, Azores, Greece, Spain, Thailand and Germany, to name a few places where he unloaded and loaded goods.

Before being sent to Clark AFB in the Philippines, I attended the Air Crew Survival School at Fairchild AFB in Spokane, Wash., Chandler said. The school taught jungle survival skills and what to expect from enemy forces if we ever became prisoners of war.

Arrived in Clark, he began 16 day rotating missions in Vietnam two days in Clark and 16 days back in Vietnam. This pattern continued until its release in 1970.

While in Vietnam, we landed at 30 different airfields from Dong Ha in the DMZ to Binh Thuy Air Base on the Mekong Delta, Chandler said. One day we loaded up an entire community of 38 villagers with their pigs in crates, the chickens packed in straw baskets and the fish in large barrels. I couldn’t imagine what they were thinking.

Chandler returned home to St. Albans and found a job at the Post Office. In September 1971, he joined the West Virginia Air National Guard as a loader. Shortly thereafter, he applied and was hired into a full time federal position with the Air National Guard as a loadmaster. He retired in 2005 with a combined service of over 39 years and thousands of flight hours.

Chandler began training newly enlisted loaders; he was also active with the support of Special Olympics. He has flown missions across the Middle East as part of Desert Storm and Desert Shield. As a member of the American Legion Post 187 in Winfield, he served as a guard of honor for hundreds of deceased veterans.

I have attended four American Legion National Conventions representing West Virginia, Chandler said. During my tenure as the Commander of Post 187, I visited American Legion posts statewide to discuss participation and membership issues. I started to slow down my activities a bit after heart surgery.

Chandler lives in Hurricane Region, West Virginia with his 40-year-old wife, Sue Anna, who has plenty of memories of saying goodbye to the driveway while watching her husband leave for another mission.

Chandler also served as a youth counselor for four years at the Boys State Youth Camp in Jackson Mills. It was when he started to lose energy and found out he had bone cancer; he is now taking medication and treatment.

Pretty much the only thing left on her bucket list, after completing all the requirements for her bachelor’s degree at Morris Harvey College (now the University of Charleston), is to finally complete a 40-year restoration on her hardtop at two-door Chevy from 1956 and attending a few auto shows.

