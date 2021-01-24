An Ode to Parveen Babi





Parveen Babi is a bit synonymous with tragedy in Bollywood; a star that everyone recognizes, but no one remembers. Few look beyond the superficial sympathy evoked by her story of mental illness and failed relationships. Fewer still recognize that under this div (a) ine halo, she was a strong person. She was a survivor, and a woman who wore her heart on her sleeve. Koi iss liye pee raha hai ki aaj doston ke saath hai, aur koi iss liye pee raha hai, ki aaj dost saath nahi. – Parveen Babi as Anita in Deewar (1975) (Translation: Some drink because they are with their friends today. And yet, some drink because they are not.) Babi was born in Junagadh, Gujarat on the 4the April 1949, to a Pashtun family. Parveen Babis’ life has since been struck by the chain of tragedy. She lost her dear father at the age of five. She graduated from Mount Carmel High School and St Xavier’s College in Ahmedabad. Subsequently, while completing her bachelor’s degree, she began her modeling career. And once the modeling came, could Bollywood be far behind? Therefore, in due time, his big screen debut came shortly after his debut on the ramp. – Publicity – Babi’s first film, Charitra, was a box office failure. But the new talent has not gone unnoticed by the public. Her career breakthrough soon came with Anita’s all-time classic character in Deewar (1975). Her world-weary and unapologetic prostitute was a pleasantly shocking departure from the pure, heart-of-gold woman from the traditional ties of Hindi cinema. The success of the films catapulted her into the limelight. She went on to star in Suhag, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kaala Patthar (where she again played a character named Anita and was, for a change, foil for self-boasting Amitabh Bachchans), Kaalia, Kranti and Namak Halaal . In the mid-1970s, she graced the cover of Time magazines creating pan-Indian ripples. However, as her fortunes began to fluctuate, she took a break from the industry. His numerous off-screen affairs with Danny Denzongpa, Kabir Bedi and even Mahesh Bhatt have ensured that the gossip-hungry media always made him headlines on page six. What these media and the entertainment industry in general have overlooked, alas, are his personal and constant struggles. Babi suffered from schizophrenia and crippling loneliness. Finally, her degraded physical health also caught up with her. On January 20, 2005, she succumbed to multiple organ failure. Although it is often reduced to the pejorative term diva, as if being a great screen presence didn’t require any talent. It would be cruel not to pay homage to his characters. For example, consider the other female star of the 70s – Zeenat Aman. Zeenat was also an emblem of unabashed female sexuality. Yet his signature film, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, depicts her as pure. She’s the very traditional, very conformist hours, which must prove its purity. On the other hand, the characters of Parveen Babis have no history. No arc of redemption needs to justify why it is what it is. She may also be one of the first actors to address the question of queer sexuality, with the strong homoerotic currents of her outing with Hema Malini in Razia Sultan | (1983). I wouldn’t be surprised if the nascent queer cinema of Bollywood ever recognizes Aye Dil-e-nadaan like a hymn to it. In retrospect, Babis’ characters are a natural extension of his actual personality. Although the word bold has lost its meaning due to chronic overuse over the years, I believe she is the true owner of the title. In a country where personal issues are pushed aside to present a veneer of normalcy, she has chosen to be open and vulnerable. She could have become immortal on the big screen. Yet she left with us the image of a strong, vulnerable, fragile and even mortal woman. Download the DU Express app on Play Store to stay connected with all the latest admission news and campus news 24 × 7.Click here to download the application. Join our Telegram channel today for free to receive all the latest updates straight to your smartphone.Click here to subscribe to our Telegram channel or search – @DUExpressIndia on Telegram to join. – Publicity –

