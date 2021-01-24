Lesser-known facts about the actor that sparked controversy





Riya Sen celebrates her 40th birthday on January 24 this year. Web DNA Team

Jan 24, 2021 at 12:42 EST Riya Sen celebrates her birthday on January 24 and turns 40 this year. The actor has been in the film industry for over two decades now. She has led a controversial life and has made headlines several times over the years. Now Riya is a married woman since she tied the knot with Shivam Tewari in 2017. The actor is known for his sexy photos that go viral on the internet in no time. On Riya’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of her hot photos and lesser known facts about her. Check it out below:

1. Who is Riya Sen?

1/7 Riya Sen is an actor who comes not only from a filmed family but also from a royal family. She began her acting career as a child artist in 1991. Riya is the daughter of Dev Varma and Moon Moon Sen. She is also the younger sister of actor Raima Sen.

2. The royal line of Riya Sen

2/7 Riya Sen’s father, Dev Varma, is the son of Ila Devi, the Princess of Cooch Behar. He is also the nephew of Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur.

3. Riya Sen’s film context

3/7 Riya Sen’s grandmother is the legendary Suchitra Sen. She is the daughter of veteran actor Moon Moon Sen and younger sister of Raima Sen, who is also a popular actor.

4. Riya Sen’s acting debut

4/7 Riya Sen made her acting debut in 1991 as a child artist in the film Vishkanya. She made her lead actor debut with the film Style released in 2000.

5. Riya Sen’s business

5/7 Riya Sen has been associated with cricketer Sreesanth, Ashmit Patel, John Abraham, Salman Rushdie, among others.

6. Riya Sen and Ashmit Patel’s MMS leak

6/7 In 2005, a video was leaked of Ashmit Patel and Riya Sen of them becoming intimate. The MMS leak instantly became a city talk. Asked about it, Riya said, “I thought people were waiting to pull me down. Surprisingly, the support I received from all sides was incredible. I go out with more confidence and respect than ever. I feel like this is my second start, my second life. I don’t remember who told me about it, but my first reaction was how to handle the situation. Another important thought that struck me was to face my parents. “ She added: “But I am fortunate to have such wonderful parents. The subject was not brought up at all at home. My parents helped me through this worrying phase. Anyone at my place would have had a nervous breakdown. was a phase, so terrible I just want to forget about it. Everyone around me says it’s him. But I don’t want to believe it. I trust people more than I do. never today. How can I not? I was overwhelmed by everyone’s love and support. I started to appreciate and respect people more than ever. My faith in God grew. “

7. Riya Sen’s marriage to Shivam Tewari

7/7 Riya Sen tied the knot with handsome Shivam Tewari in 2017. Speaking about the wedding that took place in Pune, she said: “In my opinion, it’s a leap of fate. Marriage doesn’t guarantee anything, it doesn’t don’t. come with perfect parameters. Marriage largely involves love, respect, honesty, understanding and trust between two people, which only you can create on your own to make it last. I think that cheating is by choice and not by accident. I think real men / women stay loyal because they love who they choose. There is something wrong with your character if opportunity dictates your loyalty. “ [All photos via Instagram (@riyasendv)]

