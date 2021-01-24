Roxane Hayward on Hollywood Locked Out

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share E-mail Share

Roxanne Hayward. Image provided. In this typical interview this week, we feature South African actress, singer and model Roxane Hayward. The Johannesburg-born actress, who lives in Los Angeles, is best known for her role in a Hollywood movie Death Race: Inferno, where she plays the supporting role of Prudence alongside Dougray Scott. She has also participated in local productions such as The need and H pairs, Hayward has also appeared on British television, starring in the BBC hit comedy Beaver Falls. In 2015, she was cast for the role of historical figure, Susanna White, in the two-part National Geographic film event. Saints and strangers. The actress made her directorial debut for the PSA Open your eyes, for HeardPSA, an international platform hosted by the Global Sustainability Network, calling on filmmakers around the world to raise awareness about human trafficking and modern slavery.

You have the choice of staring alongside Vin Diesel or The Rock in an action-packed Hollywood blockbuster. Who do you choose?

I let them fight to come to a decision. The winner gets the role!

You are only allowed to do one exercise for the rest of your life. Which exercise do you choose and why?

Anyone who has met me knows what my answer will be Muaythai! Not only is it an amazing workout, but you also come out of the workout after learning a new skill. It teaches you invaluable punching skills for self defense and makes you feel badass.

Roxanne Hayward. Image provided.

The best and worst thing about living in Hollywood?

The best thing is that there is magic around every corner, from the historic old-school glamor that lingers in some areas to the golden sunset as the backdrop as you drive the coast highway. Peaceful. The worst thing has to be, hands down, the traffic

Have you ever been struck by a star while in Hollywood. If so, by whom?

Yes! Well, I think! I had just finished a long day on the set, and on my way home quickly passed the grocery store to grab something for dinner. With an envelope in one hand and a bottle of kombucha in the other, I spotted someone in the corner of my eye who looked a lot like Colin Farrell. My God, I acted like a dizzy high school girl. I had completely forgotten what else I needed, was unable to walk down the same aisle as him, and was certainly too shy to make eye contact. So much so that I’m not 100% sure it was even him.

The one thing you miss the most in South Africa?

Without a doubt, my family. I miss those long Sunday lunches that turn into casual and leftover dinners. Days at my sister’s house to swap items in our wardrobe (you should see her collection!). My dads braais the afternoon with the sound of jackals in the background. And sitting across from my mom across from the table, enjoying Eggs Benedict and a nice cup of coffee, discussing our exciting next plan.

What’s the best restaurant you have eaten? What did you order?

Ah! It is difficult to choose a better restaurant all over the world. But I can say that Cheynes in Hout Bay is the restaurant that I love and miss the most. Gosh, I wish they made delivery to the United States. Is that too much to ask? I have always ordered the Tuna Tataki. Lucky pizza and green chili caramel risotto. My mouth watering just talking about it.

Describe Lockdown in Hollywood

He has definitely lost a touch of his magic, like most places in the world. The once bustling La Brea Avenue is now adorned with signage, fun activities like watching a new movie at the cinema, enjoying hikes or days at the beach with friends are limited. One less advantage of this horrible traffic.

Roxanne Hayward. Image provided.

The three most popular items in your refrigerator?

Oat milk, my Botane skincare products and Ms. Balls’ chutney (my guilty pleasure).

What has caught your eye on social media over the past week?

January 18, 2021 is Martin Luther King Day here in the United States. It is a holiday that celebrates the life and achievements of one of the world’s greatest civil rights leaders. Reminding myself of some of his encouraging quotes really added a spring to my approach this week. One of my favorites is: if I can’t do big things, I can do small things in a great way.

