Nicole Scherzinger on Transformative Grief and The Search for Love with Thom Evans





Nicole Scherzinger spoke about how grief and insecurity affected her, and the "healthy and strong" relationship she has built with her boyfriend Thom Evans. Scherzinger met sportsman Evans, 35, when he appeared on X factor: celebrity in 2019 as part of a group of male rugby players. The Pussycat Dolls frontman, 42, previously had a high-profile on / off relationship with racing driver Lewis Hamilton for seven years between 2007 and 2015. Read more In an interview with The temperature, Scherzinger said that she was a "different person" in the early days of the Pussycat Dolls' fame and that she had "evolved" over time. When asked what was behind her transformation, she said: It's called life, it's called love, it's called grief. She added, "I've definitely been through my fair share of insecurity that I've fought and fought, and I've been through challenges and relationships and what doesn't kill you makes you stronger. "Now I have a new perspective and things are leveling out. And I'm really grateful to [in lockdown] build a healthy, strong and solid foundation to my relationship. " Evans is not the first Briton that Scherzinger, who grew up in Kentucky, dated. In addition to former partner Lewis Hamilton, the singer has also reportedly dated Harry Styles of One Direction. Asked what she likes about the British, the star replied: "Maybe it's the accent. Maybe it's the charm. I'm so very grateful that I found a truly partner. strong. " The star has previously opened up about her struggle for self-acceptance and her experience with mental illness. Scherzinger struggled with bulimia and body dysmorphia until her early thirties, shortly before the Pussycat Dolls split. Talk to The Guardian, she said that much of her time in the group was wasted by her illness. She said: A lot of it stole the joy from what I was doing, because I was living in a very dark world. I was working or tormenting myself. When I got The Pussycat Dolls, it really amplified that because it had so much to do with enhancing your body, Scherzinger added. But you should embrace and accept yourself more. Don't be so hard on yourself and love your curves. If you have been affected by the issues in this article, contact Beat via b-eat.co.uk

