Gemma Collins reveals she is returning to Dancing On Ice for a special appearance





Gemma Collins has revealed that she is returning to Dancing On Ice for a special appearance. The TOWIE star appeared in the popular ice skating show in 2019, where she skated alongside pro Matt Evers. One of the most memorable moments of the 39-year-old’s stint on the show saw her fall face to face on the ice in the final moments of one of her performances. Taking her Instagram stories ahead of tonight’s show, Gemma said, “I’m heading to Dancing On Ice … I’m making an appearance, can’t tell you yet.” According to The Sun, Gemma will return to the ice with a dramatic entry, which will see her lowered to the ice on a diamond trapeze hoop. A source told the publication, “Gemma is now part of the family of shows and everyone is really excited to have her back. She has a huge fan base and is always entertaining. The accessories department has done everything with its sparkling trapezoidal arch. She has a reputation for being a diva, but she has the best demeanor and she will be on time. The news comes after comedian Rufus Hound was forced to step down from this week’s show, after being exposed to Covid-19. Besides Rufus, this year’s lineup includes Billie Faiers, Myleene Klass, Denise Van Outen, Rebekah Vardy, Lady Leshurr, Faye Brookes, Jason Donovan, Rebekah Vardy, Graham Bell, Colin Jackson, Sonny Jay, and Joe Warren Plant. Dance to the tunes of ice at 6 p.m. tonight, Sunday January 17 on Virgin Media One.

