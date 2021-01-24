Brooklyn Beckham splits fans with new tattoo on bride-to-be’s neck





Brooklyn Beckham has divided fans with her latest tattoo dedicated to her fiance after having ‘your future wife’ inked on her neck. The 21-year-old now has five tattoos to symbolize his love for model Nicola Peltz, 26, after asking the question last summer. His new tattoo is an affectionate letter written by his future wife on his neck and upper back under the inked eyes that are said to be those of her fiance. It is the last permanent tribute to his future wife after getting her name, her late grandmother’s name, her eyes and a special message engraved on her skin.

Her new tattoo reads: "My boy forever. Read this whenever you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are. "You have the kindest heart I have ever met and I hope I never go a day without your love." "I think you're so amazing. Just we can go through it all together if you breathe slowly and trust. I love you beyond. "Still love, your future wife." The eldest David and Victoria proudly showed off his deeply personal tattoo with his fans on Instagram. Despite its romantic intentions, some fans were skeptical whether the huge inking was a good idea – and some even called the tattoo a "big mistake." One of them wrote: "Maybe come to regret it". Another commented: "Good luck removing this after you break up." A third wrote: "How are you going to remove this after you break up?" Another wrote: "Big mistake …" However, many fans were touched by Brooklyn's latest tattoo as they hailed it as a "commitment" to Nicola. One of them wrote: "It's a commitment and a devotion. Amazing!" Another wrote: "This is what we all deserve. True love and kindness!"







