Bollywood composer Salim Merchant under the spell of Kashmir on his first visit; would like to organize a music concert in the valley





Bollywood music composer and singer, Salim Merchant seems to be fascinated by Kashmir – both in terms of breathtaking musical talent and local musical talent – on his first visit to the valley. The musician of the famous songwriting duo Salim-Sulaiman recently shot a music video in the valley with Indian Idol winner Salman Ali and Mateena Rajput, a young Kashmiri actress leading the way. A statement released by Red Kangri Productions on Sunday quoted Salim as calling the Kashmiris very talented. They are full of talent on all fronts, but what they need is the right platform and the right advice, he said. In fact, in his latest clip the musician also gave talented young Kashmiris a chance, he said. Some are playing on screen, some have organized our shoot and others are doing the production and post-production work, said Salim. He said he wanted to organize a music concert in the valley in the future. Although we have played across the world, Kashmir is the only place I haven’t played yet. It is my wish to organize a music concert here, said Salim. The musician is in awe of the incredible places in the valley and has called Kashmir a great location for film shooting. I believe that wherever you place the camera it provides a perfect view. I think more film units need to come here and shoot in order to give a boost to local tourism and the people involved in the shoots, he said. The musician who is on his first visit to the valley called Kashmir “truly a paradise on earth”. “Its food, people and hospitality are breathtaking. I’m in love with the place, he said, adding that he had already savored Kashmiri Wazwan, Harrisa, Kehwa and Noon Chai. The unit fired at places like Pahalgam and Dal Lake in Srinagar. Salman Ali, singer and winner of Indian Idol’s 10th season, who stars in Salim’s music video, also seems fascinated by the local landscape saying he wanted to perform in Kashmir. This place is so pure that I can do the concert here for free, he said. The song titled ‘Tumhe Dekh Ke’, was performed by Tassaduq Hussain, a Kashmiri filmmaker. Hussain said it was a wonderful experience filming with Salim and Salman. Filming was not possible without my local crew. They all played a central role during filming, he said.







