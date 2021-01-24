Neighbor calls cops on Vishnu Vishal, Kollywood actor issues statement





Vishnu Vishal was accused of causing nuisance by his neighbor from Chennais Kotturpuram; the actor has now accused the neighbor of harassment.

Actor Vishnu Vishal posted a statement on Twitter on Sunday, after reports said he was accused of causing nuisance by his neighbor in a building in Chennais Kotturpuram. The CCTV footage that accompanied these reports shows a heated argument between Vishnu Vishal and Rangarajan in the presence of the police, and at one point, Vishnu angrily walks towards Rangarajan. Following this, the actor in a statement on Sunday said he only retaliated after Rangarajan verbally assaulted him. The rangarajans’ complaint to the police indicates that Vishnu Vishal regularly creates nuisances in the building after drinking alcohol. On January 23, Vishnu threw a party for his teammates in his latest movie. In his statement, Vishnu said: “I rented an apartment in November. I was going to tour with almost 300 crew members every day. For the safety of my parents due to my exposure, I decided to stay away from home. I have a lot of work. related meetings since I produced FIR. I train inside my apartment with gym equipment and go for a walk on my terrace. Since the day I arrived I have been accused by an owner of an apartment on the first floor. They have behaved badly with my staff, me and my guests who come to see me. (sic) #TwoSidedToaStory#NeverJudgeTooQuickly pic.twitter.com/TWkpw4K7IF VISHNU VISHAL – Stay Home Stay Safe (@TheVishnuVishal) January 24, 2021 Vishnu further stated that he had quit drinking alcohol for some time because he was exercising, but that alcohol was served to his guests at a meeting on Saturday for the anniversary of his DoP. It was the anniversary of my DOP movie. I had a little meeting in my apartment. I no longer consumed alcohol for my training and my body. But yes alcohol was served to guests just like the way any party has served alcohol and I don’t see anything wrong with that, he said. (sic) The 6-pack does not appear suddenly if you drink it every day.

You need to follow a strict diet and completely stop alcohol for a long time.

Some people don’t understand the LOGIC … VISHNU VISHAL – Stay Home Stay Safe (@TheVishnuVishal) 23 January 2021 Our privacy has been invaded, he added, I spoke very politely to the police. The owner had no answers and he left using an abusive word and like any human being I am compelled to respond to that and used a few words in return. The police knew I was not wrong, so they left. The actor claimed to have been ridiculed for “coming back late from the shoots, leaving early in the morning for the shoots … and cornered to train in my own apartment”. He alleged that efforts were underway to slander his image because he did not give in to any “erroneous demand”. “Normally, I don’t like to explain myself too much by calling myself ‘a drunkard’ and using the word ‘koothadi’ in a bad way is a disgrace for my career and my film industry,” he said. “I’m not going to shut up.”







