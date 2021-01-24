See celebs wearing the trend – photos – hollywood life





Leather shorts aren’t an easy trend to pull off, but stars like Larsa Pippen, Halle Berry and more have totally nailed it! Stars are always on the lookout for innovative ways to spice up their looks, and leather shorts are the perfect way to do it. For years, our favorite celebrities favored daisy dukes, but recently they’ve started trying other styles of shorts as well. Of Larsa pippen at Bella thorne and more, a solid group of women took to the leather shorts look, and we’ve rounded up some of the best pics. Of course, Larsa pippen is always on top of the sexiest styles. At a party in West Hollywood, the mom of four rocked high waisted leather shorts, paired with a tight black tank top. She completed the look with a silver and black jacket, zebra pink, as well as high heeled boots. She styled her long hair in curls and also wore a silver necklace. Meanwhile, in January 2021, Larsa wore another look of leather shorts and posted the photo to Instagram. This time, she paired the shorts with a distressed t-shirt and another pair of boots. Halle berry maybe in her fifties, but she’s still on top of all the hottest trends. By attending the John Wick: Chapter 3 premiering in 2019, Halle rocked a sexy leather romper, which was unbuttoned at the top to reveal a plunging neckline. The outfit was belted around its mid section and she completed the look with black open toe heels and her hair in a bun. On a trip to New York, Megan Thee stallion showed off her fierce style by wearing a pair of hot high waisted leather pants. She wore a long leather trenchcoat and a black top, as well as black open-toed heels, with the sleek ensemble. Megan had long, straight hair and also completed her outfit with a pearl necklace. Check out the gallery above to see more celebs rocking the leather shorts look!







