22 fun things to do this week (1.25.21)

Raise your hand if you can use a solid belly laugh! Yeah, we thought so. Get ready for LOL at SF Sketchfest’s Festpocalypse, a virtual showcase of comedy, music and more with headliners Maria Bamford, Kids in the Hall, David Cross and Bob Odenkirk, Margaret Cho and more this week.

Plus, DIY a Causwells cheeseburger, stream Sundance Film Festival movies, and enjoy the hundreds of magnolias now blooming at the San Francisco Botanic Garden.

Buy a New Improved Honey Bear Hunting Kit, with colorful bear mask printed with better quality than before. By hanging one of Fnnch’s iconic bears in your window for at least three months, you will join over 12,000 Honey Bear Hunt attendees around the world and add some joy to your neighborhood. // Purchase ($ 18) on fnnch.com.

Celebrate the bloom of over 200 magnolias at the San Francisco Botanical Garden, until March. // sfbg.org

Be smart at home with Youngsters’ artistic party. The five-day celebration, featuring daily arts education videos and a special Spotify playlist, helps fine art museums donate over 1,000 boxes of art to students of Boys and Girls Clubs of SF; 11 am Monday to Friday. // youtube.com

Hear historical stories, folk tales and personal experiences of Grammy-nominated storyteller Diane Ferlatte; Tuesday at 7 p.m. // Register for free on zoom.us.

Have you ever noticed the two bronze sculptures by Giuseppe Penone outside at Fort Mason? Discover the nature and practice of the artist rooted in time; Tuesday at 10 a.m. // Register for free on Eventbrite.

Pour yourself a glass of pinot and listen to the wine of Papapietro Perry and every Wednesday, featuring featured wines, special guests and cooking with cellar master Jim May; Wednesdays at 4 p.m. // papapietro-perry.com

Chat with art critic Glenn Adamson and Katie Treggiden, author of Wasted: When waste becomes a treasure, on sustainable art and rethinking consumption; Wednesday at 10 a.m. // Registration ($ 8 or free for Museum of Craft and Design members) on sfmcd.org.

Spend time with other thinkers and visionaries at the third annual Bay Area Ideas Night, but practically this time. Programming includes Mayor London Breed; artist and activist Favianna Rodriguez; Visibility project for people with disabilities Founder / Director Alice Wong; a performance of Arts of fate; and much more; 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. // Register for free on Eventbrite.

Scarf on a wood-fired pie from Outer Sunset’s new Damnfine Pizza. Expect coffee, take-out cocktails, and classic and unexpected pizzas ranging from margherita to clam; open from 4.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. // damnfineco.com

Welcome the Year of the Ox during the Asian Art Museum’s Lunar New Year storytelling program. You will learn more about the Vietnamese New Year and find out how the rat became the first symbol of the zodiac; 6 p.m. Thursday. // Register on acmeticketing.com.

Join Causwells and Sonoma Distilling Company for Burgers & Bourbon. Chef Adam Rosenblum will teach you how to make his Americana burger, and Adam Spiegel will guide you through a bourbon and whiskey tasting kit; Thursday at 6 p.m. // Order the hamburger kit for pickup or delivery ($ 40, makes two burgers) on exploretock.com, order the whiskey tasting kit ($ 60) on sonomadistillingcompany.com.

Elevate your cannabis experience with a complimentary 45-minute cannabis concierge session at the Oakland Dispensary in Harborside. You will discover the plant, the products and get personalized recommendations; appointments available from 10 am to 6 pm Monday to Friday. // Book on shopharborside.com.

Watch Sundance Film Festival movies. You can come back after Monday for more seats at the sold-out Fort Mason movie theater sessions, or have fun at home with virtual movie premieres, an awards show, Cinema Caf talks, and more; From Thursday to February 3. // Tickets and details are available on festival.sundance.org.

Check-out All roads lead, an exhibition that depicts the contrasting minimalist and maximalist video styles of artists Agns Guillaume and John Sanborn; until May 28 at the 836M Gallery. // 836m.org

Watch the digital production of Opera San Jos December three, based on Tony Award Winning playwright Terrence McNally Some Christmas letters. The 90-minute chamber opera explores family struggles and secrets, and stars mezzo-soprano Susan Graham; extended until Sunday. // Tickets ($ 40 per household) are available at operasj.org.



Devour Cinnamon Coffee Buns with Cream Cheese Frosting at Astranada Bakery Pop-Up at the Mission Bowling Club. Pre-order opens Saturday 8 a.m. for pickup on Friday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. // Order ($ 7 each) on astrandabakery.square.site.

Crack up during Festpocalypse, SF Sketchfest Virtual Variety Show featuring new performances and appearances from over 100 big names in comedy and entertainment. LOL in sketches, improvisation, debates, musical performances and discussions with SNL alumni Cheri Oteri, Fred Armisen, Dana Carvey and Rachel Dratch; Margaret Cho of SF; the iconic duo Bob Odenkirk and David Cross; Maria Bamford and many others; Saturday at 5 p.m. (online rental 48 hours). // Tickets ($ 20 and more) are available at sfsketchfest.com.

Subscribe to the East Brother Beer Company beer box to receive a monthly shipment of eight, 16 or 24 16 ounce cans of your choice in Gold IPA, Red Lager and Seasonal versions. // Order ($ 40 – $ 80) on eastbrotherbeer.com.

Watch the Marin Theater Company The Catastrophist, based on the life and work of virologist Dr Nathan Wolfe. Wolfe, who offered pandemic insurance long before the pandemic, is one of TIME’s 100 most influential people in the world. The play is written by the wife of Dr. Wolfe, MTC playwright in residence Lauren Gunderson; from Tuesday to February 28. // Tickets ($ 30) are available on marintheatre.org.

Attend Russian River Rotary’s Stayin ‘Strong and Crabbin’ Along. The 34th annual celebration, held online this year, features a Dungeness Crab Dinner for two, a showcase of Sonoma County musicians, and a live, silent auction. Merchandise to be won includes a two-night stay at Bodega Bay and a tasting experience at Flowers Winery. Meal pickup takes place at the Luther Burbank Center on Saturdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. events start at 6 p.m. Saturday. // Details (free admission, $ 150 for a dinner for two) on russianriverrotary.ejoinme.org

End your week with the Sunday Special from Alexander’s Steakhouse. The prix fixe meal for four includes a cheese and cold meats platter, a panzanella salad, chicken parmigiana, potato croquettes, a tiramisu and a bottle of brunello. Order by 5 p.m. on Friday for pickup on Sunday. // $ 185 to exploretock.com



Shop for artwork created by 13 Creativity Explored artists at the New York Outsider Art Virtual Fair. The artists include Selene perez, Ian adams, Elana Cooper, and more; From Thursday to February 7. // Details on creativityxplored.org and outsiderartfair.com