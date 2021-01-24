Celebrate Republic Day 2021 with these Bollywood songs -ANI





New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Republic Day 2021 is fast approaching. A day when most families wake up early to watch the long-awaited annual parade on their televisions. However, no celebration is complete without a few songs that perfectly match the occasion.

Many popular songs in Hindi arouse a sense of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has repeatedly highlighted the struggle for freedom through films and series. So, in addition to enjoying the parade, this Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patriotism in you:

1. Mere Desh Ki Dharti: This song from the 1967 film ‘Upkar’ describes the beauty of Indian soil and remains one of the most famous patriotic songs. The patriotic track was sung in the moving voice of Mahendra Kapoor. The lyrics of the song were written by Gulshan Kumar Mehta and the music was composed by Kalyanji-Anandji which stars Manoj Kumar. The song which received the Filmfare Award for Best Lyricist also earned Kumar the nickname Mr. Bharat.



2. Ye Jo Des Hai Tera: The evergreen song written by Javed Akhtar was sung in the calming voice of AR Rahman. It is from the 2004 film ‘Swades’ which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Ashutosh Gowariker’s film chronicles the life of lone NASA project manager Mohan Bhargava (SRK), who travels to India to bring back his childhood guardian Kaveri (Kishori Ballal) to the United States.



3. Kandho Se Milte Hain Kandhe: The 2004 film ‘Lakshya’ starring Hrithik Roshan brought this evergreen song to Bollywood. The lyrics for the number were written by Javed Akhtar, the music was created by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and sung in the moving voices of Kunal Ganjawala, Sonu Nigam, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vijay Prakash and Hariharan.



4. Aye Watan Watan Mere Abaad Rahe Tu: Alia Bhatt, star of the 2018 blockbuster, “ Raazi, ” performed the song that caused a patriotic buzz across the country. The song written by legendary veteran poet Gulzar is sung by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan. Following the song’s release, social media was inundated with fans performing lines of the song to channel their patriotism on micro-blogging platforms.



5. Teri Mitti: In the fascinating voice of B Prakk, the 2019 film ‘Kesari’ starring Akshay Kumar released the song, which perfectly pays homage to the sacrifice of brave soldiers for their homeland. The lyrics of the song were written by Manoj Muntashir and it is safe to say that there is no other song that can arouse feelings of patriotism in you like “Teri Mitti”.



6. Sandese Aate Hain: The iconic hit of JP Dutta’s cult film “Border”, sung in the moving voices of Sonu Nigam and Roopkumar Rathod continues to reign in the hearts of music lovers. The emotion behind this patriotic trail still makes Indians speechless. The heartfelt lyrics were written by Javed Akhtar.



So, as you prepare to celebrate the 72nd Republic Day, add these ultimate patriotic hymns to your playlist and enjoy the struggle for freedom we have won. (ANI)







