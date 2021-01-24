Ted Cruz vs. Seth Rogen: Senator and Republican actor from Texas take photos on Twitter





(KXAN) A feud broke out early Sunday morning when the actor Seth Rogen took to Twitter to throw a single sentence against Republican Senator from Texas Ted Cruz: “Anyone who made this movie would hate you.” The beef started when Cruz responded to a tweet from MGM Studios request, “What is the first movie you saw in theaters?” Cruz replied that the first movie he had seen in a theater was a cover of the 1940 Disney animated film “Fantasia”. “It scared me; I cried – I was 4. My mom had to pull me out,” Cruz tweeted. “Good time.” The response, apparently, angered Rogen, best known for his roles in comedies like “Knocked Up” and “Superbad”. “Everyone who made this movie would hate you,” Rogen replied. Anyone who made this movie would hate you. – Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 22, 2021 Rogen’s response racked up over 38,000 likes and Cruz finally replied, saying: “They are all dead. So I think we’re good. And Walt Disney was a Republican. Even if you behave like a Marxist online with Tourette (shouting “FU! FU!” Is really, really smart), your movies are usually pretty funny. I’m sure you hate that I appreciate them. They are all dead. So I think it was good. And Walt Disney was a Republican. Even if you behave like a Marxist online with Tourettes (yelling FU! FU! Is really, really smart), your movies are generally pretty funny. I’m sure you hate that I appreciate them. https://t.co/ImVm26QWb8 – Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) 23 January 2021 Rogen quickly applauded to Cruz’s answer – and poke fun at Tourette’s syndrome: “As someone who has Tourette in his family (and who has a very mild case himself), I once again take great pleasure in telling you to go yourself. (Also VERY few cases of Tourette show up as uncontrollable swearing. Most cases, like mine, show up as contractions.) Not finished yet, Rogen replied to his own tweet, add: “You too are a… fascist. Shut up and go. Then Rogen started a new tweet, just say: “Jokes aside, @tedcruz is a fascist piece of s…. This elicited a response from Cruz, who replied: “All jokes aside, @Sethrogen is a jerk. It is your party that believes in the power of government: shut down your business, oppress your faith and censor your speech. Anyone who disagrees, tries to cancel. BTW, a lot of people in Hollywood are conservative and muzzled by the fascist left. Cruz did not seem to recognize his use of Tourette as an insult, although this did not only anger Rogen. Many in Cruz’s responses pointed to an ill-informed and offensive use of the reference to Tourette’s syndrome as an insult. “It’s not the 90s, Tourette is no longer a punchline,” wrote a user. “Why do you make fun of people with special needs who have Tourette’s syndrome? “ Member of the Lincoln Project Committee David weissman asked. Another user responded: “Making fun of an incurable neurological disease that millions of people spend their lives managing is… absolutely on the mark for you, Ted.







