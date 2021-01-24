Nicole Scherzinger: The Pussycat Dolls were ahead of their time | Entertainment





Nicole Scherzinger thinks the Pussycat Dolls were ahead of [their] time. The Dont Cha hitmakers were known for their scorching dance routines and daring costumes, but with their reunion tour ahead of them, the 42-year-old star insisted fans would buy tickets because they love their songs. . And Nicole hinted that the artists who have successfully followed the Pussycat Dolls are much riskier than they’ve ever been. She said: I think our music speaks for itself, which is why we have always been such a worldwide success. We were ahead of our time and I think the Rihanna’s, the Miley Cyrus definitely stripped us and now with the Cardi Bs and the Nicki Minaj it’s a whole different show. I think what was really important was our intention to empower women and our goal is to put on the best show possible. The Buttons groups visit was initially postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and is now scheduled for May, and Nicole is excited to be heading out with the group as she is in a better place to enjoy the time. experience this time around. She told The Times Weekend magazine: Nothing could have prepared us for this whirlwind that was to hit with the success of Dont Cha There Was No Sleep and a different country every day for several years. And I was a different person at the time. I’ve evolved. Then I was very hard on myself. I was still thinking, what’s the next hit? What can be better? I never really lived in the present moment and enjoyed it. But coming back you can really appreciate it. The brunette beauty who has spoken openly about her bulimia issues has changed because of her life experiences. Asked what made her different now, she replied: her life is called, it is called love, it is called sorrow.

