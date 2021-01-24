Bollywood dance | To meet





The word Bollywood is a combination of two words: Bombay and Hollywood. Bollywood dance originates from India and can be very elaborate. The music has a good rhythm for dancing. This dance is a mixture of many styles which also cross cultures. Belly dancing, kathak, Arabic, Latin forms, Indian folk, western dance like disco and hip hop are just a few of the styles it includes. These very energetic and exciting dance moves can be learned and performed by anyone. Our studio is thrilled to bring Bollywood dancing to Scarborough with instructor Shalvi Thakkar! Shalvi is a choreographer trained in different styles of dance. She received a classical training in kathak, she is also very familiar with the Bollywood dance style as she has been teaching and performing for almost 7 years. She also has a good knowledge of Indian folk dance called Garba. She will teach Bollywood dance which involves a variety of dance forms. Join us and be impeccable with your movements. Wear loose clothing that will keep you moving and having fun. New way to RSVP to attend classes …

Help us streamline our attendance numbers for upcoming classes by also calling our Studio to reserve your class spot in addition to RSVP on the Meetup platform. To complete your RSVP, you can call[masked]. If you are prompted to leave a message, please provide your name, the class you will attend, and the date and time. thank you so much

