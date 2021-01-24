Veteran actor Biswajit Chatterjee crowned Indian Personality of the Year at IFFI 51 closing ceremony





Panaji, January 24 (UNI) Veteran actor Biswajit Chatterjee was crowned Indian Personality of the Year at the closing ceremony of the 51st Indian International Film Festival (IFFI). The award was presented to the veteran actor, producer, director and singer of Hindi and Bengali cinema by Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union Minister of State for the Environment , forests and climate change Babul Supriyo. The award was announced by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar at the opening ceremony of the festival on January 16, 2021. Speaking on the occasion, the veteran actor said, “I thank the Government of India and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting from the bottom of my heart for honoring me with an award. This year, we learned that Bangladesh is our country of intervention, a country with which I have a deep bond. When Bangladesh was under attack, genius director Ritwik Gatak was with me in Mumbai and we were inspired by the speeches of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Then, at the suggestion of Ritwik Da, we made the documentary THERE FLOWS PADMA, THE MOTHER RIVER; Later, I went to Dhaka and introduced him to Bangabandhu. I found two paintings in his office, those of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. I can never forget the love I had from Bangladesh. Bangladesh and India are one, we are brothers; we are not separate. “ The actor recalled and expressed his debt to singer and producer Hemant Kumar, who brought him to Mumbai from Bangladesh. A video released on the occasion allowed the renowned actor to share his thoughts on achievements in life, especially as an artist. “As an artist, as an actor, I wanted to become someone. I wanted to become an all-Indian actor, not just a famous actor in West Bengal. If someone is convinced from within their heart that they will be able to achieve something, maintain their self-confidence, and stay on their chosen path, he or she will surely achieve realization. When you get a part, play the part like you’re the best person to be chosen for the part. The quest for an artist doesn’t end until the very end, ”he says. Biswajit Chatterjee is known for his roles as Kumar Vijay Singh in Bees Saal Baad, Raja Amit Kumar Singh in the musical drama Kohra, Ashok in the romantic film April Fool, Ramesh Kumar in Mere Sanam, Jeevan in Night In London, Shekhar in Do Kaliyaan and Vicky in Kismat. He was usually paired with notable actresses such as Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, Mumtaz, Mala Sinha, and Rajshree. Some of his Bengali films include Chowringhee (1968) and Garh Nasimpur with Uttam Kumar and Kuheli and much later, Srimaan Prithviraj (1973), Jai Baba Taraknath (1977) and Amar Geeti (1983). In 1975, Biswajit produced and directed his own film, Kahte Hai Mujhko Raja. Besides acting and directing, he has also been a singer and producer. UNI AKM 1731

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos