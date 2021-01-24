The Bollywood Boyz Explain How To Break Stereotypes And Bring Bollywood Flavor To WWE Superstar Show

The Bollywood Boyz are ready to bring a special Bollywood flavor to the upcoming WWE Superstar Show.
The Superstar Show is a special event, especially for Indian fans. It will take place on Republic Day and feature some of WWE’s top Indian superstars.
The Bollywood Boyz recently spoke to First Post ahead of the WWE Superstar Show. During the interview, Sunil Singh gave fans a taste of what to expect on the show. Singh said fans will showcase some of the best Indian talent in WWE as well as a special Bollywood flavor.
“This is the Superstar Show. It will be the first of its kind. Here we are, coming to the forefront of Superstar Show, all the Indian talent, this shows for India, this is India. which concerns what we bring to the table, were going to bring that Bollywood flavor, that Bollywood dance, that Bollywood charisma, that personality, but once that bell rings you’re going to see the Bollywood Boyz are going to rock and roll all over the place. this ring, ”Sunil Singh said.
Bollywood Boyz on their WWE gadget to help break stereotypes
Samir Singh explained how the Bollywood Boyz are helping to change the mindsets of wrestling fans about stereotypes sometimes associated with people from the subcontinent. Samir said their fun-loving Bollywood-inspired characters are a better portrayal.
“I think what’s going on is you look at our history, our father immigrated to Canada, and there’s a huge Indian immigrant population around the world. People have realized that they don’t were not all bad guys, were hard working people, doctors, were lawyers, were engineers, very integral parts of society. Then you look at some of the biggest movie actors in the world are Bollywood actors, Indian actors. “
“So there is more to India than what 20-30 year olds used to project on TV. For us we tried to do it. Really were the good guys in that sense, were the Bollywood characters. , fun loving and very energetic “. said Samir Singh.
The Bollywood Boyz will be in action at the Superstar Show with Jinder Mahal and some of the best Indian talent in WWE.
WWE Superstar Show will premiere on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on Tuesday, January 26 at 8 p.m. IST, Republic of India Day, with commentary available in English and Hindi.
If quotes are used in this article, please add an H / T to SK Wrestling.
Posted on Jan 24, 2021 2:06 PM GMT
