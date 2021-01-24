Original Ghostbusters actor explains why the 2016 reboot was a mistake, even though he loved it





Few Hollywood franchises inspire the kind of fierce devotion that the ghost hunters the series benefits. This is why many fans were outraged when filmmaker Paul Feig rebooted the original. ghost hunters in 2016, with an all-female cast to replace the original characters from the 1984 film. Ernie Hudson, who played the role of Winston Zeddemore in the original ghost hunters, recently explained why the 2016 reboot didn’t work. “When you say reboot, which is the third movie, the one with the ladies – which I actually liked a lot. I really liked everyone who was there. Paul Feig, I’m still a fan of theirs – they tried. to do a reboot. And to me a reboot means you’re trying to remake the movie. Another version of what we’ve already done. And I think that was a mistake. It wasn’t a continuation or a extension of. It was kind of a different universe there. You know what I mean? It’s kind of like us, but it’s us but not us. In this universe, it’s women. I don’t know. It was a choice that was made. “ RELATED: Ghostbusters: Answer the Call Director Blames Poor Reception on 2016 Candidate The 2016 version of Ghostbusters existed in a weird sort of limbo where it borrowed mythology from the franchise but ignored the original characters, but still used some of the actors from the original films, who played new characters. Bill Murray briefly introduced himself as a paranormal skeptic, Dan Aykroyd played a cab driver, Hudson himself appeared as the uncle of one of the new Ghostbusters, and Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts were also seen in brief cameos. After the reboot failed to set the box office on fire, the franchise was restarted again (or … not started?) Now the next one Ghostbusters: the afterlife is set in the same continuity as the original 1984 film. Hudson is set to be a part of Life after death, and according to the actor, this is the movie that fans have been waiting to see for decades. “It’s Ghostbusters. As we move through the world, 20, 30 years later, it’s still in the same universe. And the other was Ghostbusters. But like I said, it was just right. like a retelling of the same story, which automatically provokes comparisons that you really don’t have to make. I say that’s what I feel. But that’s Ghostbusters later. It’s been 30-35 years since we did the Ghostbusters’. And so it’s years later. But definitely, it’s the same universe. “ Of course, sticking to the original continuity doesn’t guarantee the new Ghostbusters will be a slam dunk. But judging by the love with which the film’s cast talks about the project, Ghosbtusters: the afterlife appears to be at least a more faithful continuation of the franchise than the 2016 film. Directed by Jason Reitman, Ghostbusters: the afterlife stars Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd and Mckenna Grace. The film hits theaters on November 11. Check out Ernie Hudson’s full interview at AliveLifeIntrepid. Topics: Ghostbusters 2016, Ghostbusters

