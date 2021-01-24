Disney defends ‘Star Wars’ host after reappearance of white tweets





Disney defends the host of a new “Star Wars” web series amid backlash from tweets that some deem racist toward whites. Krystina Arielle announced this month that she will host “The High Republic Show,” a web series featuring news and previews of the latest multimedia sub-series of the hugely popular sci-fi franchise. However, soon after announcing that Arielle was the host of the new bi-monthly show, some combed through her past tweets and found several that spoke in somewhat harsh terms about the role of whites in dismantling the racism. The reaction became so severe that it prompted the official “Star Wars” Twitter account to issue a statement defending the host and denouncing “bullying and racism.” “ MANDALORIAN ” STAR GINA CARANO TALKS ABOUT SOCIAL MEDIA’S REFLECTION ON PRESERVATIVE AND ANTI-MASK TWEETS “Our Star Wars community is a community of hope and inclusiveness. We don’t stand up for bullying and racism. We stand behind @KrystinaArielle,” the tweet reads. Hours later, Arielle took to Twitter to share some of the virulent and racist responses she was receiving in light of the old tweets. Screenshots of comments, tweets, emails and more show people saying she was only hired by the Disney-owned franchise due to the color of her skin, sending her emoticons of monkeys and calling on people to harass her even more for her opinions on race in America. “You deserve all the hatred you feel,” read one spooky post. Lingonberry, however, seems to take the hate in stride. She captioned the images with a tweet read, “Us the last 24 hours have been … not the best.” Then she shared the poem “Still I Rise” by Maya Angelou. ‘STAR WARS’ VOCAL ACTOR TOM KANE CAN NEVER BE ABLE TO MAKE SURVIVED VOICES AFTER STROKE AGAIN Like many, Arielle spoke openly about the breed over the summer as the country grappled with protests sparked by George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in May. Several tweets she shared over the summer challenge whites for what she sees as performative acts of solidarity. “Just a reminder that white women are just as complicit in the maintenance and enforcement of white supremacy”, she wrote on a Axios article about Kayleigh McEnany defending the use of the term “Kung flu” to describe the coronavirus. “You don’t have to comment under every post about racism you’re trying to be better. I’ve read x, y, z. Any combination of white people, when you are white. Doesn’t matter. Talking is cheap. Im not here for your liability reports, ” she wrote in a separate tweet in June. In October, shortly after the presidential debate, she lamented seeing two white candidates discussing racism. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER “Watching two white men discuss racism they’ll never know will never suit me. # Debates2020,” she wrote. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP She continued in a follow-up tweet, “White men: it’s not about you trying to speak with authority in my comments. I said what I said.”







