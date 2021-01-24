



Image source: INSTAGRAM / KATRINAKAIF, SUNSUNNYKHEZ From Isabelle-Katrina Kaif to Sunny-Vicky Kaushal: new-age Bollywood brothers and sisters who share the love of theater When aspiring actress Isabelle Kaif recently unveiled the first look at her upcoming film, fans quickly found a resemblance to her famous sister, Bollywood star Katrina Kaif. From Nupur-Kriti Sanon to Sunny-Vicky Kaushal Bollywood has seen siblings entertain audiences with their acting skills, and the list just keeps growing. There are a lot of young people out there who are ready to make their acting debuts or who have recently made a name for themselves, just like their illustrious siblings. Isabelle and Katrina Kaif Isabelle, who has been visible in the Bollywood circuit for a while now, will star in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed opposite Pulkit Samrat, as a girl from Agra. She also performed in “Time To Dance” opposite Sooraj Pancholi, but there have been no new developments on this front. Meanwhile, Katrina continues to be one of Bollywood’s most popular actresses, nearly two decades after making her film debut, with the 2003 release, “Boom.” Over the years, she has appeared in a series of mainstream hits including “Partner”, “Singh Is Kinng”, “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, “Ek Tha Tiger”, “Tiger Zinda Hai”, “Welcome”, ” Race “,” Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani “and” Raajneeti “. Katrina also made her mark as one of Bollywood’s most popular dancers, with many hits including “Chikni Chameli” (“Agneepath”), “Sheila ki jawaani” (“Tees Maar Khan”) and “Kamli” ( “Dhoom 3”). She is currently awaiting the release of Akshay Kumar star “Sooryavanshi”, and she also has a superhero film from director Ali Abbas Zafar in addition to the horror comedy “Phone Bhoot” starring Ishaan Khatter and Sidhant Chaturvedi. . Ahan and Athiya Shetty They are the children of action hero Suniel Shetty. Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with “Hero” and has been seen in “Mubarakan and“ Motichoor Chaknachoor. ”Although she has yet to make herself known in Bollywood, her younger brother Ahan is ready to hit the big screen with “Tadap.” It’s a remake of the 2018 Telugu romantic drama “RX 100”. Nupur and Kriti Sanon Kriti has stayed busy since her Hindi film debut in 2014 with “Heropanti”. “Dilwale”, “Raabta”, “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, “Luka Chuppi” and “Housefull 4” are some of the films in which she has been seen. Meanwhile, Nupur is also taking the Bollywood route. She starred alongside Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in the music video for the song “Filhall”. There have been reports of production houses interested in his casting. Rajeev and Sushmita Sen Last year, Sushmita made a comeback with the hit web series “Aarya”. The former Miss Universe was last seen on the Bollywood screen in the 2010 release, “No Problem”. In 2015, she starred in the Bengali film “Nirbaak”. Now his brother Rajeev is set to make his Bollywood debut with “Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder,” backed by actor Vivek Oberoi. Sunny and Vicky Kaushal Vicky landed her first leading role in the critically acclaimed film “Masaan” (2015). Then her strong screen presence in “Raazi” and “Sanju”, despite limited images, drew attention. In 2019, he played an army officer in “Uri: The Surgical Strike” which made him an idiot. He looks forward to other films, including “Sardar Udham Singh”. Sunny debuted in 2016 with “Sunshine Music Tours And Travels”, then starred in “Gold”, with Akshay Kumar and Amit Sadh as co-actors. He is now looking forward to “Hurdang” and “Shiddat”. Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi Saqib made his acting debut in 2011 with “Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge”. He also starred in films like “Mere Dad Ki Maruti”, “Hawaa Hawaai” and “Race 3”. The brother-sister duo worked as co-stars in the 2017 film “Dobaara: See Your Evil”. During this time, Huma became popular with the 2012 film series, “Gangs Of Wasseypur”. After doing Bollywood movies like “Dedh Ishqiya”, “Badlapur” and “Jolly LLB 2”, she is now set to make her Hollywood debut with “Army Of The Dead” by Zack Snyder. In 2017, she also starred in the British film “Viceroy’s House”. Sonam and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Anil Kapoor and his brother Sanjay Kapoor have been in the industry for decades, and now they are Anil’s children – his daughter Sonam and son Harsh Varrdhan. Sonam had a big launch with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Saawariya” in 2007, but the film was bombed. She was later seen in “Delhi-6”, “Aisha”, “Raanjhanaa”, “Khoobsurat”, “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” and “Neerja”. Younger brother Harsh Varrdhan is relatively new to the theater business. After his debut with the 2016 no-show “Mirzya”, he starred in “Bhavesh Joshi Superhero”, and made an appearance in the recent “AK Vs AK”.







