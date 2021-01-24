Afterlifes Ernie Hudson Won’t Confirm Or Refuse Rick Moranis Cameo





Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Ernie Hudson won’t confirm or deny that the film has a Rick Moranis cameo, although his comments are rather suspect.

Ghostbusters: the afterlife Star Ernie Hudson will not confirm or deny that the film contains a Rick Moranis cameo. Acting as a true sequel to the original 1980s films,Ghostbusters: the afterlife will focus on a new generation of Ghostbusters after two children (McKenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard) find out about their family’s ties to the original group. Fans of the classic supernatural comedy were overjoyed to hear that the franchise would return to its roots after the 2016 all-female reboot. Unfortunately, they waited a while to see it, becauseGhostbusters: the afterlife has been delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Nevertheless, there are many reasons to be excited aboutGhostbusters: the afterlife, especially since most of the original stars from the first two films will be back. In addition to Hudson,Ghostbusters: the afterlife will feature the returns of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Annie Potts and Sigourney Weaver. Murray confirmed that the film will find a way to remember Harold Ramis, who died in 2014, and Rick Moranis, who is still alive but has largely moved away from comedy since 1997. Related: Ghostbusters 3: Every Original Character Returns To The Afterlife All signs indicate that Moranis does not appear inGhostbusters: Afterlife, but new comments from Hudson cast doubt on this. In a new interview withLive life without fear,Hudson was asked if Moranis will appear in the new movie. Hudson’s response, while it doesn’t say absolutely anything one way or the other, is quite interesting. “I think the studios probably want to hold this one, “Hudson said.”I love Rick. But yeah, I’m gonna let them share this. “ A Moranis cameo inGhostbusters: the afterlife would be a pleasant surprise to fans, and it would definitely be the sort of thing Sony would like to keep a secret in advance. Although Moranis will return toHoney, I cut the kids down for a Disney + reboot, he hasn’t starred in a live-action production in years now.Ghostbusters: the afterlife would be the perfect place for him to appear, and that would surely be one of the movie’s biggest talking points. At the same time, Hudson’s comments don’t necessarily mean fans should expect to see Moranis inGhostbusters: the afterlife. While they make it sound like Sony has something to say, it might end up being nothing. Fans will have to wait and see if Moranis’ Louis Tully returns forGhostbusters: the afterlife, but they will unfortunately wait even longer than expected, as Sony has just delayed it until November of this year. Perhaps the very long wait means Sony will give a more definitive answer to Moranis’ potential involvement soon, instead of leaving fans in limbo for several more months. More: Ghostbusters’ Muncher Reveals Hints The Afterlife May Repeat Reboot Problems Source: Live life without fear Lady Bloodfight is the sex swap Bloodsport you’ve never heard of

About the Author Rachel Labonte

(1533 Articles published)

Rachel LaBonte is a news and reporting writer for Screen Rant with a deep passion for film and television. Recently graduated from Emerson College, she specialized in media arts production while specializing in screenwriting. She has been a writer since high school when she realized she was pretty good at it and joined as many entertainment clubs as possible while in college. Most notably, she wrote for Emerson’s website, Emertainment Monthly, and one of her film reviews won an Evvy (Emerson’s Student Award) for best review. Her deep love of movies led her to work in a cinema for five years, which she loved despite angry customers. An avid reader who constantly buys books before reading the ones she already owns, Rachel is a huge fan of superheroes (especially of the Marvel variety) and wizards and will likely never be able to catch up with all of the movies. / TV shows she wants to watch. More from Rachel Labonte







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos