Entertainment
10 times Samantha said everything the fans thought
Even to this day, Samantha Jones remains one of theGender and citythe most popular characters. She is the favorite girl of many fans on the series, so many were disappointed to learn that she would not be returning for the revival series. Her liberated and prisoner-free demeanor, charming and uplifting personality, and hilarious take on everything from sex to the workplace are just a few of the reasons everyone loves Samantha.
Samantha’s refreshing and honest approach often clashed with the more conservative behavior of the other three girls. More than once the girls, especially Charlotte, have been outraged by Samantha’s words. But to the audience, Miss Jones was a breath of fresh air, saying everything everyone ever wanted to say, but maybe he was too scared.
ten Another man
Samantha’s relationship with Richard Wright is fraught with drama. Because she is very aware of his reputation, she never really trusts him. During the season four finale, “I Heart NY,” Samantha suspects he might cheat on her. Wearing a wig, she spies on him and ends up finding out with another woman.
She then goes to meet her friends and is informed by Charlotte that Miranda has given birth to a boy. “Everything the world needs,” Samantha says, without feeling. “Another man.” Her dry delivery makes this quote all the more hilarious and considering what she just went through, poignant too.
9 A child and the city
While having a working lunch in the season six episode “Women’s Right to Shoes”, Samantha is scolded by the waiter for using her cell phone. She then asks why she is forbidden to speak on her phone, but the child in front of her is allowed to scream and do damage. The waiter says there is nothing he can do about it and Samantha takes it upon himself to remedy the situation.
“I understand that your child and I have to coexist in this city, but maybe you can take him to a more suitable place for a good meal, so that I can have a happier one?” How many people didn’t want to do something like this? Kids can be loud and obnoxious, and Samantha stays stylish while telling some needed truths.
8 Not here for gossip
In the terribly named episode “Are We Sluts?” Samantha’s building is stolen. The burglar enters the building behind one of Samantha’s late-night visitors, prompting the older, conservative neighbors to give her dirty looks and chat behind her back.
“If you want to say something about me, tell it to my face,” she orders, and her neighbors shame her and blame her for the theft. Samantha’s bravery and refusal to be attacked is admirable. So many people have been in similar situations, but not everyone has Samantha’s self-confidence to raise their voice.
seven Engagement ring drama
Everyone knew Carrie’s relationship with Aidan was never going to work. They were just too different, and while they try to make it work, it just isn’t meant to be. When Carrie discovers an ugly engagement ring in Aidan’s business, she actually throws up at the thought of the wedding.
Later, while telling the story to her friends, she complains that Aidan does not know her style. Samantha then says something that no one else is brave enough for: “Bad ring, bad guy.” The implication goes beyond being an ugly ring. It’s the fact that Aidan doesn’t actually know Carrie, including what she likes or wants. Harry, for example, knows Charlotte’s love for romance, so he gives her a ring like the one Richard Burton gave to Elizabeth Taylor. It’s compatibility.
6 To the point
Carrie’s relationship with writer Jack Berger comes to a shocking end when he escapes in the middle of the night, leaving only a post-it with the words “I’m sorry I can’t hate myself. not.” Furious, Carrie shows it off to her friends, and as always, Samantha has the perfect way to sum it all up. “The motherf ** ker is concise.”
What is there to say? Nothing will make Carrie feel any better and she is way too angry to be reasonable. Samantha knows this, so instead, she opts for a light comment that won’t make Carrie angry any more and might even make her smile.
5 Never judge a friend
Famous Samantha has a lot of sex getaways during the show. On one occasion, Carrie accidentally walks into Samantha to service the guy from Worldwide Express. The Columnist is understandably shocked, but then proceeds to literally slut Samantha shame in the worst possible way.
Not the type to take things in silence, Samantha confronts Carrie about her hypocrisy. “I can’t believe you would judge me after all we’ve been through.” When Carrie shamefully asks her where she’s going, Samantha, like a boss, responds. “I will not be judged by you, nor by society.” The timing is both meaningful and inspiring, given that so many people don’t do the things they want for fear of what others will say.
4 Standing on earth
Samantha first meets Richard in the episode “Belles of the Balls”, when she tries to get the PR job for her hotel chain. She gets the reunion thanks to an old adventure that also built Richard’s new hotel. The hotelier later uses him against her, telling her he doesn’t want to “get into this”.
Hurt, Samantha leaves, but not before she has told the hard truth about Richard’s sexist behavior. “If I were a guy, you would have shaken my hand, bought me some scotch tape and given me the key to an office.” It’s amazing, a guy with such an innovative vision can be so short-sighted. It is sad that this formidable quote is still relevant in 2021, even though progress is being made.
3 So much more from Carrie & Big
Once Carrie and Big go their separate ways for the second time, Carrie enters a phase where all she does is talk about him. She says that she is the best thing that has ever happened to him and that she is not angry, but rather takes pity on him.
His three friends can’t take it any longer and organize an intervention. “Honey, you’re obsessed with talking about Big and frankly we can’t take it anymore.” Samantha’s words are like a breath of fresh air. Carrie has always been selfish and unhealthy when it comes to Big, so hearing someone say it out loud is great. Audience members bonded with her because at one point or another they would also have been inclined to say the same to one of their friends, who was also obsessed with a relationship.
2 Everyone always wanted to do this
In the season five premiere, “Anchors Away,” Richard continues to call Samantha, wanting to apologize for cheating on her. She finally agrees to see him and meets him in a bar. He orders her a dirty martini and she, fresh as a cucumber, takes it and throws it in his face.
“Dirty martini, dirty bastard,” she said before leaving the table. Throwing a drink in someone’s face is the epitome of a dramatic, soapy moment, which doesn’t often happen in real life. The fact that Samantha is successful and looking absolutely fabulous while doing it surely left some fans wanting to do it themselves.
1 Samantha, self-esteem expert
The end of Samantha’s complicated affair with Richard comes in the season five episode, “Luck Be an Old Lady.” On a trip to Atlantic City, she catches him looking at other women, which convinces her that he is going to cheat again. She tries to catch him red-handed, only to find out he’s genuinely loyal.
Samantha realizes that she will never have peace of mind while she is with him and ends the relationship. He tells her he loves her, but she has had enough. “I love you too, Richard. But I love myself more.” It’s such a powerful statement, which will always be relevant. Often times, people put the needs of others ahead of their own, especially in relationships. You should never forget that the relationship that counts above all is with yourself. Keeping this in mind is the easiest way to navigate the intricacies of romance.
