Bollywood probably don’t understand my worth

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Bhasin recently focused on an independent music career. She thinks Bollywood probably doesn’t understand her worth as an artist.

“I don’t want to sing a random song just because it’s a Bollywood movie. I don’t wanna sing something if my heart isn’t in it. Having said that, I think so far all of the songs that I have sung are huge hits because these are some of the great compositions and some great lyrics. I think Bollywood probably doesn’t understand my worth, it never has. I really made my peace with it, ”Neha told IANS.

The singer, who has delivered such Bollywood hits as “Kuch khaas”, “Dhunki” and “Jag ghoomeya”, however believes that there is no shortage of good songwriters in the Hindi film industry.

“I would say there are some of the great music directors like Vishal and Shekhar and Salim-Suleman. People like them make great music and are interested in working with me. But over the last year, he there hasn’t been a lot of original music in Bollywood. It’s all about remixing. I don’t want to do that, I have no reason to sing such songs, really, “she says.

Neha began her journey as a singer with the channel [V] girl pop group Viva before going solo.

Recently, Neha released her new music video Tu ki jaane, in which she not only lends her voice but also appears in the video alongside model Bardeep Dhiman.

“I think now is the right time for independent music. I think the time will come when film music will have more to do with background music. The independent scene is going to develop again. Lockdown has changed a lot. many things, including the way people view art today. I started my career as a pop star and playback has never been my priority, ”she said.

